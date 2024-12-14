(JUST THE NEWS) – ABC News will give $15 million to President-elect Donald Trump’s presidential library in order to settle a defamation lawsuit.
This lawsuit came as a result of anchor George Stephanopoulos inaccurately claiming that Trump was found civilly liable for raping E. Jean Carroll.
The network is also expected to post a note on its website apologizing for the claim, according to The Associated Press.
Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!
BREAKING: George Stephanopoulos and ABC apologize to President Trump and are forced to pay $15 million to settle a defamation suit. Stephanopoulos and the legacy news network were also forced to issue statements of "regret."
Trump filed a defamation suit against Stephanopoulos…
— WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) December 14, 2024