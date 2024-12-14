Planned Parenthood is the top abortion provider in the United States, and has reported a 20% increase in abortions committed by its facilities over the past decade alone. At the same time, the corporation’s own reports reveal many of its actual health care services have been in decline, even as taxpayer funding to the abortion organization has skyrocketed to the highest amounts on record.

In a recent op-ed published by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy indicated that defunding Planned Parenthood might be on their radar of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. A previous Live Action News analysis found that Planned Parenthood’s female clientele represented just 2 percent of the U.S. female population of reproductive age — indicating that if Planned Parenthood were completely defunded it would not have the devastating impact the eugenics founded organization’s political and media allies have claimed.

Planned Parenthood’s funding and services over the past decade

In the past decade (from 2012-2013 to 2022-2023), as taxpayer funding to Planned Parenthood rose over 29%, from $540.6 million to nearly $700 million, Planned Parenthood abortions also increased over 20%, from 327,166 to 392,715 — the highest number of abortions reported by the corporation.

In addition, over the past 10 years, excess revenue over spending (profit) at the abortion corporation ballooned from $58.2 million to $178.6 million — an increase of nearly 207%.

Healthcare services at Planned Parenthood also decreased over the past decade:

Total services decreased over 16% , from 10.9 million to 9.1 million.

, from 10.9 million to 9.1 million. Clients decreased by 30% , from 3 million to 2.1 million.

, from 3 million to 2.1 million. Facilities decreased by 25% , from 800 to 600.

, from 800 to 600. Donors decreased nearly 14% , from 669,000 to 576,000.

, from 669,000 to 576,000. Prenatal care decreased a whopping 68% , from 19,506 prenatal services to just 6,316.

, from 19,506 prenatal services to just 6,316. Contraceptive services decreased nearly 40% , from 3.7 million to 2.2 million.

, from 3.7 million to 2.2 million. Cancer screenings and prevention services plummeted nearly 59% , from 1.1 million to just over 464,000.

and prevention services , from 1.1 million to just over 464,000. Breast care (not including mammograms, which Planned Parenthood does not perform) dropped nearly 62% , from 549,804 to 212,655.

(not including mammograms, which Planned Parenthood does not perform) , from 549,804 to 212,655. Pap tests decreased nearly 60% , from 492,365 to 197,617.

, from 492,365 to 197,617. Adoption referrals decreased nearly 22%, from 2,197 to 1,721.

Most starkly, in just the past decade, Planned Parenthood has committed about 3.8 million abortions while receiving over $6.5 billion in taxpayer funding.

Abortions hit record high in Planned Parenthood’s latest report

In its most recent annual report for 2022-23, Planned Parenthood boasted a “year of moving mountains,” with abortions climbing to a record high (392,715 abortions), while clients decreased — and taxpayer funding hit nearly $700 million.

Planned Parenthood currently holds 40% of the U.S. abortion market share; 70% of the abortions it commits are done by abortion pill (nearly 275,000 sales estimated yearly).

Planned Parenthood abortions now average 1,076 every day, nearly 45 every hour, and one every 80 seconds.

As of June 30, 2023, Planned Parenthood had accumulated over $2 billion in total revenue, up from $1.9 billion in revenue reported as of June 30, 2022. Expenses as of the end of June 2023 tallied over $1.8 billion. To date, Planned Parenthood’s total balance sheet (ending on June 30, 2023) shows that the organization’s net assets and liabilities have risen to over $2.9 billion — the highest recorded in recent years.

Planned Parenthood currently receives over $1.9 million dollars from U.S. taxpayers daily, while serving fewer clients and decreasing legitimate health services (according to its 2022-23 report).

In nearly 25 years, Planned Parenthood has nearly doubled its abortions

Planned Parenthood abortions have increased nearly 100%, from 197,070 (2000-01) to 392,715 (2022-23).

Taxpayer funding to the abortion behemoth has increased by 245%, from $202.7 million received in 2000 to nearly $700 million in its most recent report.

Tragically, Planned Parenthood has committed over 7.1 million abortions since 2000, all while receiving nearly $10.7 billion in federal taxpayer dollars.

Planned Parenthood’s highs and lows

Over the years, while Planned Parenthood’s abortions and government funding increased, healthcare services at Planned Parenthood decreased. Below is a list of how much each of these Planned Parenthood services has dropped since its peak year:

Prenatal care : D own 80% since 2010.

: since 2010. Adoption referrals : Down nearly 65% since 2007.

: since 2007. STI testing and treatment : Down 15% since 2019.

: since 2019. Client numbers : Down 34% since 2006.

: since 2006. Donors : Down 21% since last year.

: since last year. Contraceptive services : Down 44% since 2009.

: since 2009. Breast screenings (manual breast exams) : Down over 80% since 2000.

: since 2000. Pap tests : Down over 83% since 2004.

: since 2004. Total cancer screenings (Pap and Breast exams): Down nearly 79% since 2004.

Planned Parenthood now commits over 228 abortions for every one adoption referral, and 62 abortions for every one prenatal care service they provide.

Government Accountability Office reveals billions to Planned Parenthood

Government Accountability Office (GAO) reports published in the past few years have revealed that from 2016-2018, Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA) received $1.6 billion in federal taxpayer dollars from HHS, averaging $533 million per year ($304 million through grants or cooperative agreements and $1.3 billion from Medicare, Medicaid, and CHIP).

Then, from 2019-2021, the GOA reported that PPFA received $1.78 billion in federal taxpayer funding in just those three years, while Planned Parenthood abortions totaled $1.1 million within those same three years.

Members of Congress recently requested for the GAO to provide them with updated numbers for the years 2022-2024.

Planned Parenthood’s abuses

Accusations of multiple abuses, fraud, and reports of racism from current and former employees of Planned Parenthood continue to mount; still the abortion corporation continues to receive millions in federal taxpayer funding. These abuses include:

Myths about Planned Parenthood

In addition to Planned Parenthood’s abuses, there are a number of misleading myths about Planned Parenthood that persist. Live Action News previously detailed many of those here, including:

Myth #1: “Planned Parenthood is about health care. Abortion is only a tiny fraction of what they do.”

Myth #2: “Planned Parenthood is one of the main places women go for prenatal care.”

Myth #3: “Planned Parenthood offers mammograms.”

Myth #4: “A large percentage of women rely on Planned Parenthood for their health care.”

Myth #5: “If Planned Parenthood is defunded, women will have nowhere else to go.”

Myth #6: “Planned Parenthood’s founder was just a product of her times. The organization isn’t racist.”

Myth #7: “Planned Parenthood is not political.”

Abortion increases, multiple abuses and allegations, and an array of decreasing services at Planned Parenthood should not translate into more taxpayer dollars to the organization. It is time to hold Planned Parenthood accountable instead of rewarding it.

[Editor’s note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]