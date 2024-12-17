The co-hosts on The Daily Beast’s podcast, “The New Abnormal,” said Sunday that Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace is a “disgusting human being” and a “monster” for fighting to keep men out of women’s bathrooms.

Mace introduced a resolution in mid-November to prevent men from entering women’s private spaces before Democratic Delaware Rep.-elect Sarah McBride, a male identifying as female, enters Congress. The South Carolina congresswoman said during a Saturday interview with political commentator Benny Johnson that individuals identifying as transgender are suffering from a “mental illness” and should receive the treatment that they need, while Johnson called the activists “pagan” and “fascistic.”

“It’s evil, it’s demonic,” Mace told Johnson. “I mean, this is a fight, this is a battle between good and evil and I said yesterday, [lesbians, gays and bisexuals] need to divorce the [transgenders]. It has nothing to do with one another, we need to bring them into the Republican Party and we say we’re gonna protect women and kids because this is ridiculous, this is outrageous, and my rights don’t end when their feelings begin. [Transgender people] need to be put in a mental health hospital or a mental health institution and get the help that they truly need. This is a mental illness and nothing less.”

The co-hosts described both the congresswoman and Johnson as “bad” people over their criticisms of transgender people and pro-trans activists.

“[Mace is] just a bad person,” co-host Andy Levy said. “And the interesting thing is she’s now framing this as a battle between good and evil, with people who are not transphobic as the evil side. That literally describes her like a couple years ago. You know, we’ve talked about that on this show before, she at one point styled herself as a champion of trans rights, and I guess she must have been evil when she did it by her own sort of admission. So the whole thing is just weird, and she’s weird and Benny Johnson is weird and bad people.”

“Yeah, they’re terrible people and you know what is an illness? Bigotry and hatred, and it’s literally eating them from the inside out,” co-host Danielle Moodie said. “And everything that she continues to say about trans people just reveals what an absolute horrific monster, disgusting human being that she is. So, bravo.”

Mace said in a Dec. 11 statement that a male transgender activist physically attacked her inside the Rayburn House Office Building. Authorities arrested 33-year-old James McIntyre in connection to the incident after he had reportedly passed through standard security screening and entered the building.

I was physically accosted tonight on Capitol grounds over my fight to protect women. Capitol police have arrested him. All the violence and threats keep proving our point. Women deserve to be safe. Your threats will not stop my fight for women!#HoldTheLine — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) December 11, 2024

After Mace submitted her resolution, House Speaker Mike Johnson ordered on Nov. 20 that “all single-sex facilities” in the House and Capitol office buildings be reserved for one’s biological sex. McBride, the first incoming elected representative to identify as transgender, said he will follow Johnson’s rules by only using the men’s bathroom and other single-sex facilities intended for men.

“I’m not here to fight about bathrooms. I’m here to fight for Delawareans and to bring down costs facing families,” McBride said in a Nov. 20 statement. “Like all members, I will follow the rules as outlined by Speaker Johnson, even if I disagree with them.”

