(FOX NEWS) — Jana Kramer and her husband, Allan Russell, were very candid about how comfortable they are with allowing sex scenes to be filmed during their marriage.

On the actress’s “Whine Down” podcast, Russell joined his wife and discussed a recent “Yellowstone” episode the couple watched together.

During one of the final episodes of the hit Western, Wes Bentley and Dawn Olivieri filmed a heated sex scene, which prompted the conversation between Kramer and Russell.