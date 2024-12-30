The “True Crime Christmas” series continues with Valerie Bauerlein, author of “The Devil at His Elbow,” discussing the case of Alex Murdaugh. They talk about Murdaugh’s little-known but lengthy family history of crime, how Murdaugh’s father was involved in a similar boating incident like Murdaugh’s son was, theories about what happened to Murdaugh when he got shot on the side of the road, whether Murdaugh was trying to set it up as a way to take his own life and frame someone else, where all the millions went, the truth about Murdaugh and his drug use, the unbelievable story of Becky Hill and how she almost ended up getting Murdaugh out of prison, how the story of Mallory Beach’s tragic death was resolved, the massive web of crimes and lies from Murdaugh, and more.

LIKE & SUBSCRIBE for new videos everyday: https://bit.ly/3Aw93yw

Watch full clips of The Megyn Kelly Show here: https://bit.ly/3xFXNxI

Sign up for my ‘American News Minute’ weekly email: https://www.megynkelly.com

Tune in live on SiriusXM at 12-2pmET: SiriusXM.us/TheMegynKellyShow

Find the full audio show wherever you get your podcasts:

Apple — https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-megyn-kelly-show/id1532976305

Spotify — https://open.spotify.com/show/0awxEJH88Xur0GHXuteBLw?si=0EcxxHSLQhO2uYmpUN13KQ&dl_branch=1

Follow The Megyn Kelly Show on all social platforms:

Twitter — https://twitter.com/MegynKellyShow

Instagram — https://www.instagram.com/megynkellyshow/

Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/MegynKellyShow

Connect with me on social media:

Twitter — https://twitter.com/megynkelly

Instagram — https://www.instagram.com/megynkelly/

Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/MegynKelly