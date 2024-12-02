President-elect Donald Trump on Monday issued a deadly ultimatum regarding hostages, including Americans, being held by Hamas, saying “there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East” if the captives are not released by his inauguration in January.

“Everybody is talking about the hostages who are being held so violently, inhumanely, and against the will of the entire World, in the Middle East – But it’s all talk, and no action!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity.

“Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!”

BREAKING: Trump sends a message to Hamas on the hostages pic.twitter.com/NhhIBgowiK — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) December 2, 2024

Approximately 100 people remain in captivity, with a third believed to be dead.

Trump’s threat came on the same day Israel announced American-Israeli soldier Omer Neutra, who had been held by Hamas, is now confirmed dead.

During Trump’s first presidential campaign in 2015, the Republican presidential candidate promised to “quickly and decisively bomb the hell out of ISIS” in a series of campaign ads.

He got more graphic on the actual campaign trail, saying publicly he would “bomb the sh** out of them.”

Little has been heard from the Islamic terror group since he made good on his vow, capturing their territory and taking their leaders into custody.

President Trump on ISIS in 2016: “I’m going to bomb the shit out of them.” As of today ISIS has lost almost all of their territory and yesterday we captured 5 of their top officials. Yeh, we’re kicking their ass. #MAGA#FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/N1wjfOVmXE — The Columbia Bugle (@ColumbiaBugle) May 11, 2018

