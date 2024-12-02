‘ALL HELL TO PAY’: Trump issues deadly ultimatum to release hostages

By Joe Kovacs

Video released by Hamas shows young Israeli women captured by the Islamic terrorists on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (Video screenshot)
Video released by Hamas shows young Israeli women captured by the Islamic terrorists on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

President-elect Donald Trump on Monday issued a deadly ultimatum regarding hostages, including Americans, being held by Hamas, saying “there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East” if the captives are not released by his inauguration in January.

“Everybody is talking about the hostages who are being held so violently, inhumanely, and against the will of the entire World, in the Middle East – But it’s all talk, and no action!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity.

“Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!”

Approximately 100 people remain in captivity, with a third believed to be dead.

Trump’s threat came on the same day Israel announced American-Israeli soldier Omer Neutra, who had been held by Hamas, is now confirmed dead.

Omer Neutra (X)
Omer Neutra

During Trump’s first presidential campaign in 2015, the Republican presidential candidate promised to “quickly and decisively bomb the hell out of ISIS” in a series of campaign ads.

He got more graphic on the actual campaign trail, saying publicly he would “bomb the sh** out of them.”

Little has been heard from the Islamic terror group since he made good on his vow, capturing their territory and taking their leaders into custody.

American-Israeli soldier confirmed dead in Hamas captivity

Joe Kovacs

Executive News Editor Joe Kovacs is the author of the new best-selling book, "Reaching God Speed: Unlocking the Secret Broadcast Revealing the Mystery of Everything." His previous books include "Shocked by the Bible 2: Connecting the Dots in Scripture to Reveal the Truth They Don't Want You to Know," a follow-up to his No. 1 best-seller "Shocked by the Bible: The Most Astonishing Facts You've Never Been Told" as well as "The Divine Secret: The Awesome and Untold Truth about Your Phenomenal Destiny." He is an award-winning journalist of more than 30 years in American TV, radio and the internet, and is also a former editor at the Budapest Business Journal in Europe. Read more of Joe Kovacs's articles here.


