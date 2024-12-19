(UPI) – An egg bought from a supermarket was donated to a British charity and fetched $250 at auction due to an unusual feature: Its “almost perfectly spherical” shape.

The egg was originally found in a dozen bought from a grocery store in Ayr, Scotland, and was purchased by Lambourn, Berkshire, resident Ed Pownell for $187 via auction house Thomson Roddick Callan.

Powell, who said he bought the egg on impulse after having a few drinks, donated the egg to the Iuventas Foundation, a charity that supports young people in Oxfordshire.