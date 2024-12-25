Republican strategist Scott Jennings said Tuesday the purchase of Greenland from Denmark would be “a great legacy piece” for President-elect Donald Trump, saying the United States needs the “vital” territory.

Trump said in a Monday post on Truth Social that the U.S. should purchase Greenland, having already floated buying the island from Denmark during his first term in office, which the Danish government rejected. Jennings said the world’s largest island would be “an amazing thing to have.”

WATCH:



“We need Greenland. Greenland is an amazing thing to have,” Jennings told “CNN News Central” co-host Kate Bolduan, after questioning her decision to award Democratic strategist Maria Cardona “bonus points” for making a short-notice appearance on the segment. “It’s like — do you ever play Monopoly? You know, like, the first row of properties, like, yeah, they’re cheap, maybe I don‘t need — you need those. Those are vital properties. I am for Greenland. I wanted him to do it before. I want him to do it now.”

The United States has expressed interest in acquiring for decades with President Harry S Truman formally offering Denmark $100 million in exchange for the island in 1946. The United States Air Force operates Thule Air Base on the island.

The Biden administration renamed Thule Air Base as Pituffik Space Base in 2023, citing Greenland’s “cultural heritage.”

“I am personally, and on television, applying to be the military governor of Greenland if, in fact, we do take control of it,” Jennings said. “This is an amazing idea and I know everybody is laughing about it, but if he accomplishes this in four years, it will be a great legacy piece for Donald Trump.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].