(NEW YORK POST) – Amazon warehouse workers walked off the job at several facilities nationwide, including one in New York City, early Thursday.

In a move that the Teamsters union called the largest strike against the e-commerce giant less than a week before Christmas, workers launched a strike impacting seven warehouses including one in New York City, one in Atlanta, three in Southern California, one in San Francisco and one in Skokie, Illinois.

The Teamsters said it also planned to put up primary picket lines at hundreds of Amazon Fulfillment Centers nationwide. “If your package is delayed during the holidays, you can blame Amazon’s insatiable greed,” said Teamsters general president Sean M. O’Brien in a statement.