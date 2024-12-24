American Airlines lifts nationwide groundstop due to ‘technical issue’ on Christmas Eve

By Stephen Sorace, Fox Business

(FOX BUSINESS) — American Airlines lifted a nationwide groundstop on Tuesday after reporting earlier a widespread “technical issue” affecting all flights as many Americans began traveling for the busy holidays.

An Air Traffic Control System Command Center advisory shows that the airline issued a nationwide groundstop on Christmas Eve.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“We’re currently experiencing a technical issue with all American Airlines flights,” the airline wrote on X. “Your safety is our utmost priority, once this is rectified, we’ll have you safely on your way to your destination.”

Read the full story ›

Business

Leave a Comment