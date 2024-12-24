(FOX BUSINESS) — American Airlines lifted a nationwide groundstop on Tuesday after reporting earlier a widespread “technical issue” affecting all flights as many Americans began traveling for the busy holidays.
An Air Traffic Control System Command Center advisory shows that the airline issued a nationwide groundstop on Christmas Eve.
❗️✈️ – #BREAKING: AMERICAN AIRLINES SUSPENDS ALL FLIGHTS IN THE USA
The FAA has confirmed that American Airlines has halted all flight operations due to a serious national technical issue, affecting one of the busiest periods of the year, Christmas Eve.
“We’re currently experiencing a technical issue with all American Airlines flights,” the airline wrote on X. “Your safety is our utmost priority, once this is rectified, we’ll have you safely on your way to your destination.”
