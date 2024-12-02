JERUSALEM – Middle East/Israel Morning Brief

American-Israeli IDF soldier Omer Neutra confirmed dead in Hamas captivity

BREAKING US citizen has died in Hamxs captivity The IDF announced that Captain Omer Neutra, a 21-year-old American lone soldier held hostage by Hamxs in Gaza, has died in captivity. pic.twitter.com/2HMUOxh2UP — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 2, 2024

The IDF announced the death of Cpt. Omer Maxim Neutra, 21, who was killed and abducted by Hamas on Oc. 7, 2023.

Neutra, a so-called lone soldier from New York, served as a tank-platoon commander in the 7th Armored Brigade’s 77th Battalion.

Until now, it had been believed that Neutra was alive and being held hostage.

IDF reservist’s top 10 takeaways from Gaza

For the rest of my takeaways, read my article here https://t.co/f6QW0eaEav — Michael Starr (@StarrJpost) December 1, 2024

1. The IDF is winning, and needs to be allowed to win

Compared to their operations during my first tour at the end of 2023, there is a sense that Hamas is collapsing. The terrorist organization once fielded ambush cells that conducted frequent hit-and-run anti-tank missile attacks and ambushes from a wide network of bunkers and tunnels for a guerrilla defense-in-depth strategy.

Trump meets with Sara Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago

Trump met with Sara Netanyahu pic.twitter.com/OhOurnSCj0 — Theresa Hiede Tranah (@watchwomanj35u5) December 2, 2024

The wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sara, met with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago Golf Club late on Sunday. Trump’s media adviser posted a photo of the two on X.

Sara Netanyahu was in Miami for a 20-day visit with her son Yair, who has been living there since the start of the Oct. 7 war.

Iranian-backed Iraqi militias enter Syria to bolster Assad regime

NEW: Iranian-backed militias entered Syria overnight from Iraq and were heading to northern Syria to beef up beleaguered Syrian army forces battling insurgents, according to two Syrian army sources. Dozens of Iran-aligned Iraqi Hashd al Shaabi fighters from Iraq also crossed… pic.twitter.com/ydPIdVbgXo — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) December 2, 2024

Arab sources reported Sunday that pro-Iranian militia reinforcements arrived in eastern Syria, where they met with advisers from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps. Later, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi landed in Damascus for meetings with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Jerusalem keeps watchful eye over developments in rapidly deteriorating situation in Syria

Netanyahu Statement on Syria: “We are constantly monitoring what is happening in #Syria. We are determined to both protect the vital interests of #Israel and preserve the achievements of the war.” pic.twitter.com/hSIKkeGbMU — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 1, 2024



Israel is constantly monitoring the situation in Syria, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday, after Sunni jihadist rebels over the weekend took control of Aleppo, the country’s second-largest city.

“We are determined to both protect the vital interests of the State of Israel and preserve the achievements of the war,” Netanyahu told Israel Defense Forces recruits at the Tel Hashomer induction center in Ramat Gan.

WATCH: What does the fall of Aleppo mean for Israel?

Muslim gunman, who allegedly shot Jewish Chicagoan, found dead in cell after apparent suicide

#BREAKING | Gunman, who allegedly shot Jewish Chicagoan, dead after apparent suicide “There is no evidence of foul play at this time,” the Cook County Sheriff’s Office told JNS of the death of Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, 22. FULL REPORT ▼ @mwecker https://t.co/x6OvrV5MA9 — Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) December 2, 2024

Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, a 22-year-old Muslim migrant from Muritania, who shot a religious Jew while he was walking to synagogue, and planned attacks against Jews in Chicago , was found lifeless in a city prison after an apparent suicide attempt, according to the local sheriff’s office.

Dubai rabbi’s killers said to be planning attack in Thailand

“I passed by a group of four young Germans. One of them asked, ‘Where are you from? Israel?’ I turned around, and he punched me in the face.” These are the chilling words of llay, an Israeli backpacker on vacation in Thailand. Because he’s Israeli, llay was beaten, kicked, and… pic.twitter.com/4gSvrgczu0 — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) December 1, 2024

The terrorist enterprise responsible for the murder of Rabbi Tzvi Kogan in Dubai is planning fresh attacks in southeast Asia and especially Thailand, Israeli authorities warned on Saturday.

“Intelligence suggests that the terrorist infrastructure that perpetrated the murder of Rabbi Tvzi Kogan in Dubai is planning additional terrorist activities,” according to a statement by Israel’s National Security Council. “Relevant security forces estimate this will happen in southeast Asia and especially Thailand,” the statement read.

IAF fighters surround Iranian plane suspected of delivering weapons to Hezbollah, force mid-air turnaround

BREAKING: Today the IAF dispatched fighter jets to intercept an Iranian plane suspected of trying to deliver ammunition to Hizbulah through Syria The Israeli jets surrounded the Iranian plane and forced him to turn back to Iran The skies are no longer safe for terror… pic.twitter.com/4nvwdGR49W — Tōma (@NationOfEldia) December 1, 2024

An Iranian flight suspected to be ferrying arms to the Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon was intercepted by the Israeli Air Force over Syria overnight between Saturday and Sunday.

IAF fighter jets intercepted the Iranian plane over Syria and ordered it to turn around, and it did a short while later, a defense source said.

Ben Gvir orders Israel Police to prevent mosques from broadcasting Islamic calls to prayer over loudspeakers

Ben Gvir instructs police to prevent mosques from using loudspeakers to broadcast call to prayer https://t.co/l8eH37bJR4 — ToI ALERTS (@TOIAlerts) December 1, 2024

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir instructed the Israel Police to prevent mosques from broadcasting the Islamic call to prayer over loudspeakers, he confirmed in a statement posted to X on Sunday.

“I have received dozens of complaints from residents in mixed [Jewish-Arab] cities,” Ben-Gvir said in the statement. He added, “As they do in Europe, as they do in every civilized country in the world, as they do in Arab countries, we also need to address the issue of noise from mosques.”

Ben Gvir reiterates call for Jews to settle Gaza Strip, promote Arabs’ voluntary emigration

Ben-Gvir: The time is right to incentivize Palestinians to emigrate from the Gaza Strip.@EveBelleYoung https://t.co/y7gR5Yn0H6 — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) December 1, 2024

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said he favored occupying territories in the Gaza Strip and encouraging the voluntary migration of thousands of Gazan residents.

“I am in favor of occupying territories in Gaza, especially after October 7,” Ben Gvir said, adding, “Encouraging voluntary immigration and taking territories is the most important thing right now. I am seriously considering moving my family to the Gaza Strip. It is definitely an option that is on the table.”

CENTCOM forces defeat Houthi attacks on U.S. Navy and U.S.-flagged ships in Gulf of Aden

Houthis Target U.S. Warships and Vessels On November 30 and December 1, 2024, U.S. Navy destroyers USS O’Kane and USS Stockdale intercepted and destroyed multiple missiles and drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels while escorting American merchant vessels through the Gulf of… pic.twitter.com/0aG6wrXGjv — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 2, 2024

U.S. Navy destroyers USS Stockdale and the USS O’Kane successfully defeated a range of Houthi-launched weapons while transiting the Gulf of Aden, Nov. 30 – Dec. 1. The destroyers were escorting three U.S. owned, operated, flagged merchant vessels and the reckless attacks resulted in no injuries and no damage to any vessels, civilian or U.S. Naval.

U.K. announces $9 million bump in UNRWA funding

⚠️ Britain has officially announced that it will transfer over 8 million dollars to UNRWA. This is a photo of two UNRWA terrorists after they killed an Israeli civilian on October 7th and kidnapped his body. Am I insane, or has Britain gone absolutely mad? pic.twitter.com/zEh77nozyN — Vivid. (@VividProwess) December 2, 2024

The $9 million addition in funding for UNRWA, whose activity was recently outlawed in Israel because Jerusalem considers it a Hamas instrument, is meant to address humanitarian needs in Gaza, where winter conditions could worsen living standards. It will come on top of nearly $44 million that the U.K. has already pledged to transfer to UNRWA this year.