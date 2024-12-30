As real and grave are U.S. threats crossing our borders, crippling our economy and provoking world war, in my opinion, we have a far, far, far greater internal national threat in America with the issue of food contamination, obesity and stagnant lifestyles.

You’ll be shocked by what I discovered: the toxic additives likely in your home and foods, where they are coming from and what is really happening behind the FDA curtain.

As you are likely aware, foods across the grocery stores contain more unhealthy and even toxic additives now than there are grains of sand at the beach, and too many Americans are still unaware of their dangers.

Years back under the Obama-Biden presidency, the Los Angeles Times reported, “China has become the world’s leading supplier of many food flavorings, vitamins and preservatives,” many of which are dangerous and illegal. Those fatal imports have only increased more and more over the years, and now include toxic pet foods as well!

In fact, the gargantuan growth of deadly additives have actually resulted in the feds (FDA) surrendering its governance and surveillance, and simply “trusting” the food industries to monitor or “self-regulate” (as they call it) their own ingredients and additives.

Can you believe it? It’s crazy and true!

Dr. Pieter Cohen, an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and coauthor of a New England Journal of Medicine report on food additives, explained to the Washington Post in November: “The average consumer would absolutely assume that new preservatives, ingredients and flavors in food are all checked out by the FDA before they arrive on our supermarket shelves. That’s what’s commonly believed. But it’s a false narrative.”

The problem is further compounded in that America’s corporate food industry has not only set records for new chemical additives but is now the leading distributor of deadly-chemical additives processed in foods the rest of the world has already banned.

Case in point, as even CBS recently reported, “U.S. food additives banned in Europe: Expert says what Americans eat is ‘almost certainly’ making them sick.”

Here’s one very small example of a toxic food additive: “From baguettes to focaccia, Europe is famous for its bread. But there’s one ingredient conspicuously missing: Potassium bromate. It’s a suspected carcinogen [cancer-causing agent] that’s banned for human consumption in Europe, China and India, but not in the United States.” (Think about it … banned even in China!)

In the U.S., potassium bromate “is used by some food makers, usually in the form of fine crystals or powder, to strengthen dough. It is estimated to be present in more than 100 products.”

An analysis published in 2022 by the Environmental Working Group “found that 98.7% of the roughly 766 new food chemicals introduced to the food supply since 2000 were not approved by the FDA,” the Post reported.

Can you believe it? 766 chemical food additives unchecked and unvetted by the very federal agency that is supposed to protecting Americans’ health!

In his great book, “The Power of Self-Healing,” Dr. Fabrizio Mancini writes, “The average American takes in about five pounds of additives a year through processed foods. Additives and artificial ingredients add little or no nutritional value to foods and can pose a threat to your health. Try to eat additive-, preservative-, and chemical-free foods whenever possible. You’ll see that a majority are linked to cancer in animals.” (Click here in the Ecologist to see Mancini’s “Additive Hit List” – the most harmful additives known today.)

Is it a coincidence that dangerous chemical food additives have increased over the years at the same time obesity rates have? The fact is, common food additives have already been scientifically linked to increased levels of hormones associated with an increased risk of both obesity and diabetes.

Up from 31% in 2008, today more than half of America’s youngest adults – 56% of those ages 18 to 25 – are overweight or obese, according to Johns Hopkins research, as published in the Journal of American Medical Association. And over 73% of U.S. adults are overweight or obese, up from 25% in 2008. And COVID-government lockdowns only made matters far worse, including a huge spike in obesity rates for those under 5 years of age.

The travesty is, rather than educate and empower those who are overweight or obese to eat better, lose weight and get in shape, and confront China on its export of deadly viruses and poisonous additives, for the last four years the Biden White House simply further enabled and empowered China and greedy food industries.

But it’s high time, especially with the new year and presidency upon us, that the federal government educate and empower Americans to get up off their blessed assurance and start a new health narrative and regimen.

That’s why my wife, Gena, and I endorse Trump’s appointment of holistic-health advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

To any naysayers, I would ask: Would you prefer the feds keep doing what they have always done and fuel the imports of more toxic food additives? And continue to pay and reward corrupt food lobbyists and greedy food industries?

As RFJ Jr.’s website says, under president Trump, the “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) “people-powered movement is more powerful than Wall Street, Big Tech, Big Pharma, Big Food and the War Machine”!

However, while RFK Jr. and his team are fighting for us over the next four years, we need to do better to fight for ourselves. Right?

I truly believe that the remedy to our health care crisis begins with Americans, not governmental intervention and more bureaucracy that mandates medicine or even enters the fray of practicing it.

Our founders agreed. They never could have imagined a government micromanaging what people inject in their bodies or overseeing civilian diets by creating a Food and Drug Administration or even a United States Department of Health and Human Services.

Thomas Jefferson once quipped, “Was the government to prescribe to us our medicine and diet, our bodies would be in such keeping as our souls are now.”

Our founders’ health care system was a very simple one: Take care of your health. You alone have jurisdiction over your mind, body and spirit.

We don’t need to pay hundreds of billions of dollars more through new taxes to provide universal medical coverage. If anything, I believe the government needs to discover more ways to motivate personal responsibility and disease prevention, encourage the states’ role as stages for new market-based ideas, support county and community health collaborations, and challenge private sectors to seek creative ways to bring down medical costs.

Here’s something I firmly believe too: that we should be fixated as much on our own health as we are on the feds’ problems or even our latest favorite television/internet show. We should be more self-reflective and examine our own eating and exercise habits as well as stress levels and mental health.

We all need to fight to be fit and provide better models of well-being for our posterity, instead of waiting for another “government handout” to rescue us from our declining health. Most of all, if we took better care of ourselves, we could reduce our personal and national health risks and medical costs, and live longer and happier at the same time.

Helping people get healthier is exactly why a team of top fitness and nutrition experts and I developed our line of stellar health foods and drinks at Roundhouse Provisions.

Your fitness is also why I endorsed the Total Gymfor over 40 years, and why Gena and I built our C-Force Water Bottling plant.

My concern for others’ health is also why I write and encourage others’ reading of my weekly C-Force health & fitness column.

I also devoted an entire chapter in my New York Times bestselling book, “Black Belt Patriotism,” to “Be fit for the fight,” which contains for the first time my personal diet and workout plan as well as 50 years of fitness knowledge that can help you overcome the obstacles to being a better you in 2025.

A short time back, a friend sent me one of those funny exaggerated “Chuck Norris Facts” (or sayings about me) that circulate the Internet – I also wrote a humorous and inspirational book on my 101 favorites and related stories about myself.

His read, “Chuck Norris can eat just one Lay’s potato chip.”

Whoever wrote that “fact” has not seen me when I am watching a football game at home. I can tear the bag open during the first quarter, and ask myself by half time, “What’s this empty bag doing in my hand (while licking the salt from my fingertips!)?”

I’m as human as anybody, and I have to fight to keep fit, too, especially now at 84 years young.

That’s why I’m a believer in new beginnings. I’m also an advocate of New Year’s resolutions.

The potential to fail is always present. But so is the potential to succeed and soar to the next level. And studies show that our successes actually happen more often than we think.

Years ago, an encouraging column and survey was published by the University of Washington, titled, “How to keep up with those New Year’s resolutions, researchers find commitment is the secret of success.” It revealed that 63% of the people still keep their number one resolution after two months into a new year. That’s great and hope-filled news. Remember it!

Whether you want to exercise more, lose weight, stop smoking, cut down on alcohol, make a new spiritual commitment, or make new friends, don’t ever quit striving to better yourself each and every year.

Or as Benjamin Franklin put it, “Be always at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let each new year find you a better man.” Or woman!

So, let’s truly commit daily in 2025 to MAHA!

Gena and I wish you and yours the happiest and healthiest 2025!