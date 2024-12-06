For years, as his son Hunter engaged in a series of wild escapades, bought a gun after lying on a government form, and refused to pay taxes on his income, Joe Biden pledged to allow the justice system, judges and juries, to decide what penalty Hunter would pay.

Then he flip-flopped, claiming against the evidence that Hunter was “singled out” for prosecution, and handed him a get-out-of-jail free card for any and all crimes for a decade.

Americans aren’t pleased.

Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard wrote about the results of a poll by Napolitan News Service.

A large majority of respondents, 62%, said they objected to the pardon, including 41% who said they objected “strongly.”

Only 30% agreed with the special handout.

And the survey, the report said, “may have sparked the beginning of Democratic anger at the failed presidency.”

Bedard explained, “Biden had repeatedly promised not to pardon his son, who has faced gun and tax charges. But he flip-flopped this week and made the pardon good for an 11-year span.”

The report noted Joe Biden “said that he believed Hunter was unfairly targeted by prosecutors, a claim that echoed what President-elect Donald Trump has said about the weak cases he faced.”

Judges in the cases involving Hunter Biden immediately responded, objecting to Joe Biden’s negative characterizations of them, and the judicial system. One submitted a court document that said Joe Biden was just wrong.

The poll said 54% disagreed with the president’s excuse, in contrast to the responses when asked about Trump, when 46% did believe that the Justice Department unfairly targeted him.

“Pollster Scott Rasmussen told Secrets that his poll also suggested that Democrats are reevaluating Biden, who currently sits at his lowest approval rating ever. The New York Times on Thursday, for example, slammed the pardon, calling it ‘a significant misstep that could leave lasting damage,'” Bedard explained.

Rasmussen’s conclusion? “In this hyper-partisan world, it’s stunning that only 52% of Democrats support the president’s pardon. This is just the beginning of partisan re-evaluation. I suspect the anger at Biden among Democrats is ready to bubble over. Over time, the party will come to believe that the only reason they lost in 2024 is because Biden selfishly tried to run for re-election.”