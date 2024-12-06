Jimmy Carter’s presidency featured sky high inflation for Americas, including mortgages at 15% and 16%, and the disastrous situation in which Iranian Islamists took Americans at the nation’s embassy there and held them hostage for months.

Richard Nixon, of course, left the office following revelations about what he did, and didn’t do, during his election campaign and that infamous invasion by “burglars” of a Democrat office at the Watergate office complex.

But both of them are more highly esteemed by the American public than Joe Biden, who will leave office in just a few weeks after one term of flamboyant advocacy for abortion and transgenderism, the spending of trillions of dollars on “climate change” ideology, and a publicly noticeable decline in mental abilities.

The results are from an exclusive poll at the Daily Mail.

The report explains voters have branded Biden “the worst president in almost 50 years.”

Carter, the report noted, was “voted out after a single term after presiding over double-digit inflation and a botched effort to rescue American hostages in Iran.” And Biden is worse than Nixon, “who (was) forced to resign rather than face impeachment over the devastating Watergate scandal.”

The poll had 1,006 registered voters rank the last nine presidents in order.

Biden was the bottom.

“Some 44 percent placed him as one of the worst two, while only 14 percent placed him in the top two, giving him a net score of 30 points underwater,” the report said.

Nixon was negative 25, Donald Trump a negative 15, George H.W. Bush a negative one, Carter at zero, George W. Bush plus one, Bill Clinton plus 17, Barack Obama plus 21 and Ronald Reagan plus 30.

James Johnson, cofounder of J.L. Partners which conducted the poll, told the publication was it was “diabolical” result for Biden.

And he said Biden’s numbers were worse than he expected.

“Voters have obviously looked at his age, general conduct in office, his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, the situation at the southern border, and decided that, in their view, it qualifies him to be the worst president in modern history.

“And that’s the position in which he leaves office. From the man who beat Trump to the man who let him back in, and who voters feel has been fundamentally a bad president,” he said.

Biden, who will leave office at age 82, abandoned his bid for another term shortly after a disastrous presidential race debate with Trump last summer. He was trailing badly at the time.

Trump then defeated Democrats stand-in Kamala Harris in the election.

Biden’s most recent approval rating was 37%.

These are some of the reasons for the rating: