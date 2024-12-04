Watch Larry’s most recent “Week in Review” video.

Note: Kevin Jackson contributed to this column.

With the historic and astounding victory of Donald Trump, the progressive movement received a rebuke to its socialist strategy to topple traditional America. What’s essential now is for authentic Christ followers to demonstrate the “upside down” Kingdom lifestyle. Consider 30 Jesus principles delineating the contrast between God’s ways and those of the elitists whose ways lead to ruin.

Kingdom of the World Kingdom of God Seeing is believing Attain worldly wisdom contrary to God Save your life Be first Do anything to be great Strive to control Exalt yourself Take the front seat Promote self Demand much Make your good deeds known Love is an emotion Love is conditional Hate your enemies Retaliate Judge capriciously Cover your sins Emphasize human will power Set up a guaranteed annual wage Eat, drink and be merry for tomorrow we die Drown your sorrows It’s impossible Check your stars Scripture was written by man The Bible is outdated Jesus was a good man Jesus is dead Jesus is not coming again I’ll never worship Jesus! All religions are the same Believing is seeing (John 20:20)

Be willing to be a “fool for Christ” (1 Corinthians 3:18)

Lose your life (Matthew 16:25)

Be last (Mark 9:35)

Be willing to be the least (Mark 10:43)

Become a servant (Mark 10:43)

Humble yourself (Luke 14:11)

Take a back seat (Luke 14:10)

Count others better than self (Philippians 2:3)

Give much (Luke 6:38)

Keep your good deeds secret (Matthew 6:3)

Love is a decision (1 Corinthians 13:8)

Love is unconditional (1 Corinthians 13:8)

Love your enemies (Matthew 5:44)

Forgive (Colossians 3:13)

Judge righteously (Mathew 7:1)

Confess your sins (Proverbs 15:33)

“It is not by might, nor by power, but by My Spirit” (Zechariah 4:6)

“Give us this day our daily bread” (Matt. 6:11)

“Man shall not live by bread alone” (Matthew 4:4)

“Be filled with the Spirit” (Ephesians 5:18)

“All things are possible to him that believes” (Mark 9:23)

“Search the scriptures” (John 5:39)

“All scripture is given by inspiration of God” (2 Timothy 3:16)

“My words will not pass away” (Matthew 24:35)Jesus is Lord (Philippians 2:11)

“I am alive forevermore!” (Revelation 1:18)

“I will come again and receive you unto Myself.” (John 14:3)

“Every knee shall bow, every tongue confess that

Jesus Christ is Lord” (Philippians 2:10-11)

“No man comes to the Father except through Me” (John 14:6)



Our season of opportunity

The progressive movement and its tenets are crumbling. Now’s the time to embrace and make known the ways of King Jesus!

Jesus is the most unique person in all of human history. People tend to forget He said, “Do not think that I came to bring peace on the earth; I did not come to bring peace, but a sword. For I came to turn a man against his father, and a daughter against her mother, and a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law; and a person’s enemies will be the members of his household.” (Matthew 10:34-36)

At present the most polarizing figure on the world stage is Donald J. Trump. From the moment he came down the escalator at Trump Tower he has been under constant attack. Both Jesus and Trump “brought a sword” to their adversaries. Jesus was killed by the political/religious leaders. Donald Trump was almost assassinated, twice.

Is there another biblical figure similar to Trump? Yes, Cyrus the Great of Persia. Trump is a great friend of Israel. So was Cyrus. God called Cyrus “… my servant Cyrus …”

Is God using Donald Trump to accomplish His purposes? Yes, just as He used the pagan king Cyrus to accomplish His purposes. What is one purpose God is carrying out through Trump?

It has taken decades to get this country to the point where it could implode. Then a very flawed man was raised up with the slogan “Make America Great Again.” By all accounts he should have been laughed off the stage, but against all odds, he won. “He (God) removes kings and appoints kings …” (Daniel 2:21). God put Donald Trump in the leadership of the most powerful country in the history of the world for such a time as this. Donald Trump is a reprieve and represents a transformational president.

Billy Graham once remarked, “If God doesn’t judge America, He will owe an apology to Sodom and Gomorrah.” For years Christian leader Winkie Pratney said he believed this country was in a race between revival and judgment. In 2001 he said he believed the race was over and judgment had won. Less than two months later, we were attacked by Islamic terrorists who destroyed the World Trade Centers and thousands of lives. God didn’t cause the evil of 9/11, but He didn’t stop it either!

Recently, departed Hal Lindsey stated that Israel is the center of what God is doing on the planet. Mentioned specifically in Scripture are the kings of the east, the north and the south. The leader of the west eventually takes over the entire world. The leader of the west is known as “The Antichrist” (Revelation 13:16-17).

At present the leadership of the west is the United States of America.

The U.S. represents the most “Christian” nation in the world. For the Antichrist to rule the world he has to get rid of America. Ours is a nation under judgment, but it has been given a reprieve.

Steadfast in prayer

The satanic attacks to bankrupt Donald Trump, jail him and assassinate him have been multiple and unceasing. He is being supernaturally undergirded by God Himself through the prayers of the people of God. As we approach the end of the age, our instructions from the Master are as follows: “Watch and pray” (Mathew 26:41).

Righteous people’s attitude toward Donald Trump should primarily be to pray for him. Pray that God keeps him safe. Just as God raised up this country to put the brakes on Satan’s plan for a worldwide empire, God raised up Donald Trump to slow down His own judgment on the land.

Like never before, the remnant soldiers of God must pray for the country, pray for our leaders, pray for revival. Pray that the ultimate judgment God brings upon America is the rapture of the church. When we (the church) leave, all righteousness in the land and the restraint of evil by the influence of the Holy Spirit goes with us.

Here’s the deal: Revivalist Leonard Ravenhill said, “The opportunity of a lifetime must be seized in the lifetime of the opportunity.” As we pray fervently for America, President-elect Trump and our leaders (1 Timothy 2:1-3), let’s move in unity to advance God’s Kingdom and watch the transformative message of the Gospel and God’s principles of an “upside down” Kingdom impact the United States of America today!

“These men who have turned the world upside down have come here also, declaring another king, Jesus” (Acts 17:6).