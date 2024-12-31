12/29/2024

Join us for our 2024 Question and Answer Service where Pastor Gary and sons (Pastor Tyler and Pastor Austin) do their best to answer your Bible questions!

00:00:00 – Q&A Part 1

00:05:00 – Can You Talk About Vaping, Smoking, Marijuana, And Alcohol?

00:06:53 – What Is The Apocrypha?

00:11:20 – Who Is The Great White Throne Judgment For?

00:13:54 – What Is The Trinity?

00:18:05 – Jesus Did Not Say He Was God, So Why Do We Claim That From The Pulpit?

00:23:56 – Does My Anxiety And Depression Suggest A Lack Of Faith In God?

00:27:57 – What Promises From Scripture Can I Hold Onto When I Am Tormented By My Past?

00:29:57 – Is Baptism Necessary For Salvation?

00:33:36 – What Do You Make Of Aliens?

00:36:09 – Do You Worry Some People Will Fall Away From Christianity After Coming Forward In An Altar Call?

00:38:23 – What Is The Book Of Enoch?

00:39:32 – Does The Great Cloud Of Witnesses Mean Dead Christians Are Watching Us?

00:40:48 – Q&A Part 2

00:40:50 – What Translations Of The Bible Do You Recommend?

00:42:51 – How Do We Live Like Job When Tragedy Happens Around Us?

00:46:42 – What Does Jesus Mean By Paradise In Luke 23:43

00:50:12 – If Jesus Is God, Why Were His Last Words “My God, Why Have You Forsaken Me?”

00:51:50 – Ways To Help Muslims Come To Christ.

00:54:46 – What Will Happen To People In Religions Like Jehovah’s Witnesses?

00:56:16 – Good Resources If You Have Muslim Friends.

00:56:49 – What Does Spending Time With God Look Like?

01:01:16 – What Does God No Longer Speak To Us Like With Noah, Moses, And Abraham?

01:04:15 – Another Resource For Trying To Reach Muslims.

01:05:04 – Is It Wrong For Us To Watch Cornerstone Online Without Being In A Local Church?

01:06:59 – Is Cremation Ok?

01:08:25 – What Advice Do You Have For An Adult Child Dealing With Their Parents Getting Divorced?

01:12:11 – What Does The Bible Say About Extraterrestrial Life?

01:15:52 – Do You Worry That You Push Catholics And Liberals Away When You Make Jokes About Them?

01:17:23 – Why Doesn’t Cornerstone Plant Other Churches?

01:19:08 – What Is An Archangel?

01:19:34 – Why Do You Think Song Of Solomon Is Included In The Bible?

01:20:41 – Q&A Part 3

01:20:51 – Who Are The 24 Elders In Revelation?

01:22:09 – Will We Still Have Our Spouse And Loved Ones In Heaven, And How Will We Feel About Those Who Did Not Go To Heaven?

01:24:50 – Am I Saved Even If I Still Sin?

01:27:46 – Why Do You Think There Were Nephilim After The Flood?

01:30:57 – What Are Your Opinions On Pastor Alistair Begg?

01:33:32 – Is Christmas A Pagan Holiday And Why Don’t We Celebrate The Feasts And Sabbath From The Bible?

01:37:43 – Should I Still Tithe If My Unbelieving Husband Says No?

01:39:51 – How Do We Know When Jesus Is Returning?

01:44:56 – What Is The Leviathan In The Bible?

01:45:54 – Where In The Bible Is The Subject Of Abortion?

01:47:52 – Why I Am Alone?

01:52:33 – Does Cornerstone Have Actual Members?

01:52:51 – What Bible Commentaries Do You Recommend?

01:54:13 – Should I Be Baptized Again If I Was Baptized As A Baby?

01:54:55 – What Are Your Views On Divorce?

01:55:06 – What Does The Bible Say About Listening To Music That Has Swear Words?

01:55:22 – Thoughts On Gambling?

01:55:32 – Why Isn’t The Church Named Calvary Chapel Leesburg?

01:56:08 – What Is Repentance And Why Is It Important?

01:57:41 – Ending Prayer.

