PALM BEACH, Florida – Another Florida lawmaker is announcing her switch to the Republican Party less than two months after running and being elected as a Democrat.

State Rep. Hillary Cassel of Dania Beach in Broward County announced her political party change online this week, citing Democrats’ lack of support for Israel.

“The decision was not made lightly but comes from a deep sense of responsibility to my constituents and my commitment to the values that guide my service,” Cassel indicated.

“As a mother, I want to help build a world where our children are judged on their character and their actions not their labels,” Cassel said.

“As a proud Jewish woman, I have been increasingly troubled by the Democratic Party’s failure to unequivocally support Israel and its willingness to tolerate extreme progressive voices that justify or condone acts of terrorism.”

“I’m constantly troubled by the inability of the current Democratic Party to relate to everyday Floridians.”

“I can no longer remain in a party that doesn’t represent my values,” she continued.

“I know I won’t always agree on every detail with every Republican, but I do know that I will always have input, collaboration and respect.”

“I ran for office to make my community and this state better,” she concluded. “I want my constituents to know my resolve to deliver on these promises has never been stronger.”

Just weeks ago on Dec. 9, another Democrat in the Florida House, Tampa state Rep. Susan Valdés, also switched from Democrat to Republican, after feeling she was ignored by fellow Democrats.

“In the House, I have long known that no one has a monopoly on good ideas,” she said.

“I will not waste my final two years in the Florida Legislature being ignored in a caucus whose leadership expects me to ignore the needs of my community.

