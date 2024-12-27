For weeks there’s been an epidemic of drone sightings over New York and New Jersey, without a definitive explanation available yet.

A variety of assumptions have been discussed, but none has yet relieved the concern Americans naturally have over such unexplained activities.

Now that alarm level has just been boosted, with a Townhall report that radiation has been detected at “dramatically increased levels” in New York City.

The report said, “According to GQ Electronics’ Geiger Counter World Map, high emissions levels were detected near the Bronx and the Upper West Side of New York City. The radiation reading scale measured 1048 counts-per-minute (CPM), or the number of particles detected. This exceeds the average number of particles detected by the 200 counts-per-minute safety threshold. In comparison, the average person is usually exposed to background radiation that measures about five to 60 CPM.”

Gordan Chang, who authored “Plan Red: China’s Project to Destroy America,” suggested a link between the drones and the radiation.

“There have been reports of spikes and radiation in the New York metropolitan area,” Chang said in the report. “Two of them, one on each side of the Hudson. That leads to the conclusion that maybe they’re looking for an implanted nuclear weapon.”

It’s not the first time China has been linked to strange events across the U.S. In 2023 Chinese spy balloons crossed the United States at altitude, and according to the report it was “an apparent failure of the federal government,” both the military and the president, the protect the nation.

Now comes the drone mystery along with reports of radiation.

“When you talk about radiation, clearly this could be one of the things that the drones are doing,” Chang explained. “And that would explain why they’re over residential areas because the device could be planted in one of those places.”

His warning noted that should a “dirty bomb” be detonated, Americans would be far from prepared.

“So, people need to be able to have enough food enough water they need iodine pills – this is not a conversation that the American people have had for a very very long time,” he said.

Newsweek previously had reported the unexplained drone waves at night have drawn attention from lawmakers.

The FBI said it had gotten more than 3,000 tips about drones.

The report noted a video from John Ferguson of Saxon Aerospace, a drone maker in Kansas, which explained that drones would be operating at night mostly if an operator was “looking for something.”

“My own guess is that these drones are not nefarious in intent. If they are, they are, but I doubt it. But if they are drones, the only reason why they would be flying, and flying that low, is because they’re trying to smell something on the ground,” Ferguson explained.

May gas leaks, or pockets of radiation, he suggested.

Newsweek noted the problem Americans face: “The absence of concrete answers as to the origins of the unmanned aerial vehicles has prompted some lawmakers to accuse government agencies of concealing information, and the vacuum has led to the propagation of theories as to what the sightings could mean.”

Joe Biden’s Homeland Security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, suggested people could be seeing more drones at night simply because the FAA changed its rules to let drones operate in the dark.