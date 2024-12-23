‘Awake and alert’: Bill Clinton is hospitalized for observation and testing

By Joe Kovacs

Bill Clinton speaks on Night 3 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (Video screenshot)
Bill Clinton speaks on Night 3 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.

(NBC NEWS) — Former President Bill Clinton has been hospitalized in Washington after he developed a fever, a top aide told NBC News on Monday.

Clinton, 78, “has been admitted to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital for testing and observation after developing a fever,” said Angel Ureña, Clinton’s deputy chief of staff.

“He is in good spirits and grateful for the care he is receiving,” Ureña said.

Joe Kovacs

Health

