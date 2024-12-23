(NBC NEWS) — Former President Bill Clinton has been hospitalized in Washington after he developed a fever, a top aide told NBC News on Monday.
Clinton, 78, “has been admitted to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital for testing and observation after developing a fever,” said Angel Ureña, Clinton’s deputy chief of staff.
“He is in good spirits and grateful for the care he is receiving,” Ureña said.
