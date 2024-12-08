For years, and especially in more recent history, various lies from Palestinians and other leftists about their “victories” in disputes with Israel have been accepted by people in the Middle East.

And often, the statements are acted on.

But that’s now at an end, according to Bassam Tawil, a Muslim Arab based in the Middle East who writes for the Gatestone Institute.

Now, he said, people no longer are accepting the claims from the likes of Hamas and Hezbollah.

Those are Iran-sponsored proxies for violence against Israel in Gaza and Lebanon.

Tawil explained in his column that, “many Arabs are no longer fooled by the lies and propaganda of Iran’s terror proxies in the Middle East. Over the past 14 months, Hamas and Hezbollah have dragged the Palestinians and Lebanese into wars that have claimed the lives of thousands of people — all to serve their patrons in Iran. Instead of admitting their defeat, both in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, the terrorists, at the behest of Iran’s mullahs, are continuing to sell imaginary victories to the Arabs to encourage them to join the Jihad (holy war) against Israel. The good news is that many Arabs are evidently aware of the lies and deceptions of Hamas and Hezbollah.”

He explained, “After the recent ceasefire deal with Israel, supporters of the Iran-backed Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah claimed ‘victory.’ Some celebrated the alleged victory by firing guns into the air and flashing V signs. Many Arabs, however, saying that Hezbollah had lost hundreds of its members, including top leaders, and caused significant damage to Lebanese homes and the country’s economy, have been mocking the terrorist group.”

He said the claims were like those from Hamas. “After earlier rounds of fighting with Israel that severely damaged the Gaza Strip’s civilian and military infrastructure, Hamas commanders would typically emerge from the debris and proclaim ‘victory.'”

But Tawil noted the responses of late, from Egyptian political analyst Abdul Latif Al-Manawi, who wrote, “I was not surprised when [Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal] announced Hamas’s victory in the Gaza war. He said: ‘Our losses are tactical, our enemy’s losses are strategic, and victory is coming.’ Is this how Mashaal sums up a whole year of devastation inflicted on the Palestinian people? If Mashaal means what he says, we have to ask him: Do the tactical losses he refers to include the war victims who have reached more than 42,000 Palestinians? Do they include more than 80,000 [Palestinians] who were injured? Do they include more than 90% of the Gaza Strip’s population who have been displaced from their homes and neighborhoods that were razed to the ground? Victory, Khaled Mashaal, is not like this.”

The column noted Hezbollah already has agreed “to disconnect itself from the war in the Gaza Strip and to withdraw its men from the border with Israel.”

“This reversal is precisely why many Arabs cannot understand Hezbollah’s claim of ‘victory,’ especially in light of the elimination of most of the group’s top political and military leaders, including Hassan Nasrallah, killed by an Israeli airstrike on his bunker in Beirut last September,” he explained.

The column also noted prominent Lebanese journalist Nabil Bou Monsef scoffed at Hezbollah’s false victory.

“He accused Hezbollah of engaging in self-delusion, linking Lebanon to regional arenas (the Gaza Strip) and ‘throwing Lebanon into a catastrophic massacre.'” His demand? “Where is the victory?”

Other responses included:

Tunisian philosopher Khaled Mansour: “Hezbollah’s claim of victory over Israel is a farce and a mockery of the minds of the Lebanese and a ‘political shamelessness’ that is both laughable and disgusting!”

Lebanese lawyer Omar El-Yafi: “This is the text of Hezbollah’s surrender that the Lebanese state agreed to, which stipulated that there would be no weapons on Lebanese territory except in the hands of the Lebanese army, in addition to other conditions, including the withdrawal of Hezbollah elements to the north of the Litani River. Where is the divine victory that these victors celebrate?”

Lebanese social media activist Fouad Tarabay: “Despite the killing of [Hassan] Nasrallah and most of the leaders of Hezbollah, 3,500 dead, 20 billion in material losses, 1.5 million displaced, and 46,000 housing units destroyed, they (Hezbollah) still say ‘we won.’ They fire their guns in celebration and raise the victory sign after the humiliating ceasefire agreement. What a complete farce and deception.”

Social media user Abu Al-Ahrar: “What kind of victory are you talking about? This is considered a defeat. Hezbollah rose up to support Gaza and said it will not stop until the siege on Gaza is lifted. How is this victory when Israel has eliminated all the leadership of Hezbollah? This is not called victory, but defeat.”

Yemeni politician Ali Albukhaiti: “Hezbollah has surrendered, yet there are those who call it a victory!”