(NEW YORK POST) – A passenger jet that crashed in Kazakhstan on Christmas Day, killing 38 people, was likely shot down by a Russian anti-aircraft missile, according to multiple reports.

Azerbaijan Airlines Flight J2-8243 was originally meant to fly about 300 miles from Azerbaijan’s capital Baku to Grozny in Russia.

The region, the North Caucuses, has been under frequent attack from Ukrainian drones — including one that was shot down about 50 miles from Grozny just three hours before the Azerbaijan Airlines flight, according to the Wall Street Journal.