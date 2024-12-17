To the extent that so-called Democrats, and Barack Obama specifically, have any developmental plasticity, it is at best an illusion. He is evil, and he will never change.

It’s one thing to be an ideologue; it is another thing to be a pernicious liar who is foolish to the point of believing that everything belched from your mouth is sacrosanct. It’s another thing to be such a narcissistic fool that you think everyone else believes whatever you say, simply because you said it. That, however, is the mindset of Democrats, and to be specific, said assignation defines Obama (the scion of perversion and gross immorality).

Obama is a contemptible fraud that prances around open collar, with his shirtsleeves rolled up above his elbows. Apparently he views his dress as the quasi-uniform of his political beliefs. The only thing missing is a hammer and sickle tattoo. But, I digress.

His kind does not love America. His kind sees America as all evil wannabe tyrants and lucifarians do. To him and his kind, America is a barrier God has used to block the advances of the worst evils in modern history.

Obama’s recent vehement denunciation and perversion of truth prove, as if any more factual evidence were needed, he and his kind are demonic liars. He seizes every opportunity to subvert the truth, which is exactly what Satan does.

Speaking at his foundation’s Democracy Forum, he once again showed why he is the crown prince of liars.

He addressed what he identifies as “one of the greatest challenges of our time,” which he defined as “the growing divisiveness and polarization in society.” What he omitted is that he and the contumelious harridan he married are the primary causal factors for same.

Despite what godless prevaricators argue, at the time Obama was elected to the U.S. Senate and then to the presidency, America was well beyond societal discord promoted by the pimps and harlots who prostituted melanin for personal financial gain and perceived social recognition.

Despite the fact many that identified themselves by melanin content were killing, socially suppressing and fighting against modernity at alarming rates, America was and had been rapidly leaving the smear of Democrat promoted and Democrat codified segregation.

Obama had the opportunity to advance modernity and a unified societal construct that would have been the model representation of what our Founding Fathers had envisioned for We the People of the United States. But, instead of using the opportunity he had been presented to elevate America and her citizenry even beyond the vision of our founders, he seized the moment to set America back several decades. And, he did so fully cognizant that his goal was to turn Fabian Democrat Socialism into a hybrid neo-Leninism/Marxism, which promoted violent revolution.

A violent revolution would be much more expeditious than Fabian Socialism alone.

Obama is the master of duplicitous doublespeak. He’s notorious in his repetition of pure lies. America is not a democracy: America is a democratic constitutional republic. With the agility of the most deadly elapid, he pontificates about the importance of building bridges and fostering cooperation across ideological divides. When he speaks of forging alliances and building coalitions, he speaking of connecting to the most anti-social, anti-modernity, anti-America and anti-God zealots and disruptors active today.

He advocates for pluralism in a way that the unsuspecting are easily fooled. His form of pluralism consists of the existence of many groups with dynamic tension and mistrust constantly ratcheted up between multiples of them at a time. It maintains and forces a zeitgeist of mistrust and envy; it fosters immiseration and inequality, the latter being mostly perceived.

Those who foolishly argue Obama is out of office so his influence is minimal are clueless. They fail to understand the threat he and his demonic miscreants truly represent operating out of the shadows.

We the People cannot go through life with social cataracts. We must understand that the only thing that stands between us and the total downfall of our country as we know it is the true Christ-centered church.

This is the reason everything Obama advocated and still actively seeks to implement socially and politically are anti-family and anti-God policies. He is evil, but he isn’t a complete fool. He fully realizes that to be successful he must destroy the church and the family – and he is determined to do both. We ignore this to our own peril. We must stand firm in defense of both.

It must be made unequivocally clear that RINO Republicans who oppose President Trump’s Cabinet picks and dishonest media outlets that disseminate fake news and lies will suffer the wrath of We the People. They must know and understand: Candidates will be primaried, and we will use the power of our wallets to boycott companies and media outlets, including fakes like Fox News, that choose to ignore what we helped President Trump accomplish Nov. 5, 2024.