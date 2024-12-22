(JUST THE NEWS) – Legendary baseball player and Hall of Fame star Rickey Henderson passed away at age 65.

Henderson played for nine baseball teams in his 25-year baseball career and has the Major League Baseball record for most career stolen bases with 1,406, according to the New York Post.

He was a 10-time All-Star and the 1990 American League MVP. He is also MLB’s leader in runs scored with 2,295 and in leadoff home runs with 81, more than 20 ahead of second place in that category. He died after battling pneumonia in the Oakland, California, area where he played the bulk of his career.