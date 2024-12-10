Monday morning, Dec. 9, 2024, brought with it news of gargantuan proportions. Barry “the bathhouse” Obama had broken his post-election silence with what has been called a stunning and eyebrow-raising speech.

He had spoken at the Obama Foundation Democracy Forum in Chicago not far from the site where his presidential center is being built. I haven’t seen the architectural rendering of said “center.” I will admit to wondering out loud if his so-called center is being built in proximity to any of the homosexual bathhouses he is allegedly well-known to have frequented during his many years in Chicago. But I digress. (Sarcasm intended.)

It was Alexander Hamilton who said: “When presidents leave office, they should also leave the country as well, or else they will haunt like ghosts the new ones.” Normally, I would agree with Hamilton’s pithy witticism, but regarding Obama, I say let him hang around as a representative model of Marxist failure.

He’s a failure on every quantifiable level, especially when we look at his record pertaining to campaign support for other candidates. It was a foregone conclusion that Kamala Harris wasn’t going to be able to manufacture enough votes in order to steal back-to-back elections.

Notwithstanding, the humiliating drubbing Harris suffered at the hands of We the People vis-à-vis President Donald Trump was applause-worthy. Her defeat after Barry’s blessing highlighted his record of humiliating losses for those candidates foolish enough to enlist him to campaign for them.

Those of us who actually possess memory spans recall members of the Congressional Black Caucus openly refusing his campaign help, because it amounted to a guaranteed loss.

During Obama’s eight years in the White House, the Democrats lost more House, Senate, state legislative and governor seats than under any other president. That trend continues for candidates he has campaigned for since he left office.

This forces the legitimate question: Was Hillary a victim of foul play by Obama as she claimed at the time? It certainly speaks to just how bad the late John McClain and Mitt Romney were as candidates.

Republicans would have taken the White House in 2008 and 2012, if not for the meddling of the Bush family handlers trying to set the stage for the failed Jeb Bush effort in 2016 when President Trump crushed the 15-candidate field opposing him, which included Bush.

It should be understood that the ability to pass horrible legislation with the backroom help of Republicans doesn’t make one a great president.

Obama has been silent since President Trump – in reality – handed neither Harris nor Biden a defeat but, in fact, crushed the vaunted (and mythical, I might add) Obama’s political control of the Democratic Party.

Had the Republican hierarchy not selected two successive failures in an effort to establish a Bush dynasty to surpassed the Kennedys – its hard to argue America would not have had eight years without failed policies of Obama. To compound things, the Republican hierarchy sat by privately applauding and encouraging Democratic attempts to destroy President Trump.

Obama has been a bathhouse/backseat sodomite, a political panhandler/grifter, manipulated into the right positions his entire life. This led to believing the lies that portrayed him as the summum bonum for all things Democrat Fabian-Marxist.

I don’t wish him ill; one need only to look at his life and family to see that has been the case his entire life. His mother was highly unstable (and some would argue unfit). His grandfather “turned him over” to the avowed Communist activist Frank Marshall Davis, who was an alleged pedophile and an emotionally unstable sodomite, fueled by hatred for those he viewed as “white” people and an absolute hatred for America.

Davis did a masterful job of destroying whatever emotional stability the 10-year-old Obama had left.

He was never fit nor intellectually suited to be president. He was a crayon color that the political wraiths in the shadows used and manipulated into positions for which he wasn’t qualified, but positions in which he could be used to carry out the deconstruction of America, our schools and specifically the family.

Add to that his hatred for Jews and Israel, and we see why Islam was his choice of religions. It allowed hatred for humanity without remorse, because that’s pleasing to his flawed prophet and deity.