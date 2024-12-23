‘Beyond comprehension’: Suspect accused of burning woman alive on subway is an illegal whom Trump previously deported

By Joe Kovacs

Sebastian Zepata, center (Video screenshot)
Sebastian Zapeta, center

WARNING: Some images in this story are extremely graphic. Reader discretion is strongly advised

An illegal immigrant from Guatemala is now charged with murder in the horrific burning-alive death of a woman sleeping Sunday on a New York City subway.

Sebastian Zapeta, 33, is charged with first- and second-degree murder and arson.

He had already been deported once before during President Donald Trump’s first term in office.

Zapeta was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol on June 1, 2018, after he crossed illegally into Sonoita, Arizona, and was deported by the Trump administration just days later on June 7, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson Marie Ferguson told Fox News.

She noted Zapeta then re-entered the U.S. illegally “on an unknown date and location,” and added that after Zapeta is charged and details of where he is being held are released, Enforcement and Removal Operations “will lodge an immigration detainer with the NYPD location where he is being held.”

Police say the woman was burned alive while sleeping on an F train at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station. Officials have not publicly named her, but social media speculation claims the victim is Amelia Carter, 29.

Officers there smelled smoke and observed the woman standing inside the subway car, engulfed in flames. Along with a transit worker, they used a fire extinguisher to douse the flames, but the woman died at the scene.

“Unbeknownst to the officers who responded, the suspect had stayed on the scene and was seated on a bench on the platform just outside the train car, and the body worn cameras on the responding officers produced a very clear, detailed look at the killer,” NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a news conference Sunday evening. “Three high school age New Yorkers called 9-1-1 to say that they recognize the suspect. They saw something and they said something, and they did something.”

“The depravity of this horrific crime is beyond comprehension, and my office is committed to bringing the perpetrator to justice. This gruesome and senseless act of violence against a vulnerable woman will be met with the most serious consequences,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

“Every New Yorker deserves to feel safe on our subways, and we will do everything in our power to ensure accountability in this case.”

Ironically, just hours after the subway fire murder occurred, Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., posted a message online praising her efforts to keeping the city’s subway safe.

Joe Kovacs

Joe Kovacs

Executive News Editor Joe Kovacs


