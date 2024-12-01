(NEWSMAX) — In appealing to voters of faith, President-elect Donald Trump vowed a religious revival in America, and now there is a quantifiable way to measure him on that vow: Sales of Bibles are booming.

Despite overall print book sales relatively stagnant in the past year (up less than 1%), Bible sales were up 22% through the end of October, according to Circana BookScan, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

Despite 28% of adults in the U.S. now religiously unaffiliated, according to Pew Research Center, Bible sales rose to 14.2 million in 2023 from 9.7 million in 2019, and have already hit 13.7 million in the first 10 months of this year, the Journal reported.