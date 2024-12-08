The story of the miraculous birth of Jesus, the Spirit God who became human flesh, echoes across the entire planet this week as countless Christians crack open their Bibles to the Gospels of Luke and Matthew.

But there’s one part of the story that millions may glance over without much thought, even though it’s voicing an impressive, inspiring message.

It’s the point that the Son of God was wrapped “in swaddling clothes,” strips of cloth often used to give newborn children a sense of comfort.

Now, the author of a new book decoding the hidden, additional meaning of the actual historical events of Scripture is taking a fresh look at the magnificent passages to unlock what’s being said on the Spirit level of parables, the level at which Jesus spoke exclusively.

“There might be some surprising and breathtaking truths that can be gleaned from the accounts of the physical birth of God into man,” says Joe Kovacs, author of “Reaching God Speed: Unlocking the Secret Broadcast Revealing the Mystery of Everything.”

“Because the entire Bible is more than just an accurate historical record. It’s broadcasting additional, Spirit-filled messages for those who have ears to hear and eyes to see those messages.”

Noting that Jesus “did not tell them anything without a parable” (Matthew 13:34 CSB) and that He is constantly “declaring the end from the beginning” (Isaiah 46:10 KJV), telegraphing the conclusion of the story right from the start, Kovacs began his analysis on the two verses in Luke which mention how Jesus – or Yeshua, meaning “Salvation” in Hebrew – was wrapped.

“And she brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger” (Luke 2:7 KJV)

“And this will be the sign to you: You will find a Babe wrapped in swaddling cloths, lying in a manger.” (Luke 2:12 NKJV)

Kovacs explains, “The shepherds who were instructed to go to Bethlehem were told that the baby wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger was a sign. It’s not only the sign that they found the right child, but it’s also a prophetic sign, when we connect the rest of the dots in Scripture.”

“We have to remember that Jesus did not exist for the first time as a human baby. He is the everlasting Spirit Being who has always existed and that ‘all things were made through Him’ (John 1:3 NKJV).

“So is it possible that ‘swaddling clothes’ wrapping up this divine child are mentioned because the cloths are a metaphor for His new condition in the fabric of the flesh, just as all human beings are wrapped in the sackcloth of our flesh? He left His Spirit existence to become something that physically can be touched and felt, like we feel the fabric of cloth. In other words, God who was previously Spirit became someone wrapped in physical matter, a ‘material,’ like cloth.

“I’m just proffering this possibility because other Scriptures in the Bible talk about being wrapped in swaddling bands and our bodies being covered. For instance, Job mentions ‘thick darkness its swaddling band,’ (Job 38:9 NKJV) and Isaiah tells us “darkness covers the earth and thick darkness is over the peoples‘ (Isaiah 60:2 NIV). The Bible outright tells us that the peoples who are literally made up of the ‘earth‘ (1 Corinthians 15:47) are covered, as in clothed, with the darkness of the flesh while God, in His divine Spirit state ‘is light, and in him is no darkness at all'” (1 John 1:5 KJV).

The Old Testament also indicates: “The LORD wraps himself in light as with a garment (Psalm 104:2 NIV).

But regarding the “clothing” for the first human beings created by God in the garden of Eden, Genesis says, ‘The LORD God made clothing from skins for the man and his wife, and he clothed them.’ (Genesis 3:21 CSB).

“In other words,” Kovacs explains, “our physical skin could represent a form of clothing on the parable level. We all have a spirit within us giving us our individual personality, but we’re all wrapped, covered and clothed with our outer darkness, known as the flesh.”

The author of “Reaching God Speed” says, “If this indeed is the case, it makes perfect sense why, years later, the physical body of Jesus is again wrapped in cloths once He was put to death at the end of His earthly ministry.

“It’s setting the stage and painting the picture for a phenomenal event, not only for Jesus, but for every believer in Him. It’s called resurrection. Complete victory over death.”

The New Testament notes: “When Joseph had taken the body, he wrapped it in a clean linen cloth, and laid it in his new tomb” (Matthew 27:59-60 NKJV).

But after three days, Peter and another disciple famously discovered the empty tomb of Jesus after His resurrection from the dead, with only His cloth wrappers remaining.

“He entered the tomb and saw the linen cloths lying there. The wrapping that had been on his head was not lying with the linen cloths but was folded up in a separate place by itself” (John 20:6-7 CSB).

“Not only are the gospels recording the historical event of Jesus’ resurrection from the dead,” says Kovacs, “the details of escaping the cloth wrappings are painting a fantastic spiritual picture. Because the escape from the cloth wrapper is broadcasting our own escape from our own wrappers, our dead bodies of flesh. Jesus is showing how we all can get out of our personal wrapper of the cloth of our body and become an immortal child of God, completely freed from the shackles of our physical flesh!”

“Even when Jesus raised Lazarus – whose name means ‘God has helped’ – from the dead, the same imagery is present with the man who was previously dead needing to be unwrapped from the strips of cloth covering him.”

The dead man came out bound hand and foot with linen strips and with his face wrapped in a cloth. Jesus said to them, “Unwrap him and let him go” (John 11:44 CSB).

“The Word of God is voicing the same message over and over,” says Kovacs.

“From the beginning of the human birth of the Spirit God in Bethlehem, the child being wrapped in the metaphoric swaddling clothes of human flesh, the ultimate end is being declared. That both Jesus and we ourselves are meant to eventually escape our personal wrapping, our temporary covering of darkness, our swaddling clothes that keep us comforted for now. We’re literally going to change our clothes. We’re going to get rid of the personal sackcloth of our mortal bodies and be transformed into immortal, incorruptible children of God, becoming the ‘children of light‘ (1 Thessalonians 5:5) as God Himself is light and wraps Himself in light.”

“Here are just a few more verses proclaiming this brilliant truth:”

“You turned my lament into dancing; you removed my sackcloth and clothed me with gladness” (Psalm 30:11 CSB)

“I rejoice greatly in the LORD, I exult in my God; for he has clothed me with the garments of salvation” (Isaiah 61:10 CSB)

“When this corruptible body is clothed with incorruptibility, and this mortal body is clothed with immortality, then the saying that is written will take place: Death has been swallowed up in victory” (1 Corinthians 15:54 CSB).

“Arise, shine, for your light has come, and the glory of the LORD shines over you” (Isaiah 60:1 CSB).

(Those wishing to contact or interview Joe Kovacs can email him here).

Endorsed by Chuck Norris and other Christian champions, “Reaching God Speed” is nothing short of a breakthrough work, as it probes God’s hidden messages embedded in popular movies, hit songs from (Adele and the Beatles to Frank Sinatra and Led Zeppelin), the stories we tell our children, everyday phrases we all say, historic news events, famous commercial campaigns, nature itself, and typical life activities such as such as inhaling every breath you take, sleeping, waking up and many more.

It features a myriad of stunning biblical revelations, as the book:

Solves with clarity three of the greatest mysteries in Scripture, unveiling the surprisingly simple meaning of “the beast,” “the number of the beast” and “the mark of the beast”

Easily explains how God embeds hidden messages forecasting the future in the physical, historical events recorded in Scripture

Examines the miracle of turning water into wine at a wedding, revealing why this famous event took place “on the third day,” why water was poured into six large containers, and why its instant transformation into the most perfect wine has a sublime meaning that goes far beyond what anyone has ever discussed

Unwraps the secret messages concerning the human birth of God, including the spirit significance of Jesus in a manger, the real reason the shepherds “returned,” and the never-trumpeted, majestic picture the entire story depicts for your own glorious future

Unmasks the miracle of the blind man healed by washing mud off his eyes. Clue: There’s something intriguing about the mud that becomes obvious when we connect the dots in Scripture

Reveals the incredible reason the Bible constantly mentions “three days” in both the Old and New Testaments. It goes far beyond the time Jesus spent in the heart of the earth.

Unveils the sublime, additional meanings emanating from “Let there be light” and “In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth.” There’s much more to the beginning than you’ve ever imagined.

Illuminates the reason the darkness of night will ultimately be eliminated, and only never-ending light will exist

Broadcasts the never-before-trumpeted meaning of the Exodus out of Egypt. The ancient event in the days of Moses is actually a picture of something tremendous and glorious that’s still to come in your future

Explains the incredible meaning behind serpents crawling on their bellies

Dishes the astounding secret behind the Second Passover, and the fantastic future it holds for billions of people

Investigates the double meaning concerning “Doubting Thomas,” and the stunning good news it contains for everyone who’s ever doubted God or any Bible story

Announces the unheard, spirit meaning regarding raising children

Shines the light on why ancient Egyptians were paralyzed with three straight days of darkness, while God’s people in Goshen had light in their dwellings

Illuminates the surprising and inspiring meaning of a “darkness that can be felt” (Hint: it’s something you can do right this second)

Explains what Jesus specifically meant by “outer darkness”

Clearly reveals why the Bible repeatedly mentions pagan peoples such as Canaanites, Amorites, Hittites, Girgashites, Jebusites and Hivites. It goes far beyond these ancient tribes with tough-to-pronounce names, as it actually refers to certain people alive today with whom you deal every day

Tells why Scripture so often talks about thorns and thistles. They’re far more than just sharp prickers growing in your garden

Explores the untold meaning of the conflict between David and Goliath: it has gigantic significance that Sunday-school teachers seem to have missed

Fishes out astonishing secret messages God has embedded in the famous story of Jonah being swallowed by a great fish. The scales will finally fall off your eyes when you finally see what you’ve been missing. Plus hundreds more …

The book rocketed to the #1 position in several Amazon categories both before and since its official release.

(Note: ‘Reaching God Speed’ is now an audiobook)

RELATED STORIES:

Phenomenal prophecy for future hidden in Jesus’ first appearance

WATCH: Bible prophet’s unique story unlocks beautiful prophecies for future

Fresh light gets shed on one famous follower of Jesus tied to the D-word

Finally emerging: The beast, mark and number of the beast revealed

Revealed: Your own identity carries divine ‘name of God’

WATCH: Fascinating Bible messages secretly embedded in classic kids’ tale

Bible’s ‘darkness that can be felt’ revealed on popular TV show

One ancient Bible word driving today’s insanity?

God revealing your future through one thing that happens every day

End-time alert: Why does Jesus say ‘no flesh would be saved’?

‘The Terminators’: Battle over birthing (and killing) kids has extra dimension

Secrets of Sodom and Gomorrah unearthed, including pillar of salt

Is vicious attack on Bible hero a violent assault against God?

Now hear this! Hot new book unsealing Bible mysteries becomes ‘free’ audiobook

‘You can’t unsee it!’: Mind-blowing double and triple meaning in 1 resurrection verse

‘Bursting with new life’: Concealed parts of original Passover reveal fresh meaning

Lost in translation: Inspiring Bible proverb gets fresh examination

Most famous verse in the Bible is ‘misunderstood by millions’

Does one intriguing line from ‘Star Wars’ telegraph God’s purpose for humanity?

Is Russia-Ukraine war sending a repeated message from God?

Revealed: The astonishing reason the Bible keeps mentioning ‘trees’

Major newspaper in Israel probes ‘dilemma’ on crucifixion of Jesus

The gospels say Jesus crucified in Jerusalem: Why does Revelation say Sodom and Egypt?

‘I’ve fallen, and I can’t get up!’: Is God hidden in commercials?

The ultimate lockdown plan: ‘What if COVID was only the opening act?’

Billions of people act out God’s message each night and morning in their own bed

‘Inspiring and eye-opening’: Sparkling acclaim for breakthrough book unlocking Bible secrets

Mystery of Jesus writing in the dust: Hundreds of prophecies ‘unsealed’

Is every single word we speak packing a hidden message from God Himself?

Incredible hidden Bible messages embedded in countless hit songs

‘Breathtaking’ Bible secret hidden in every breath you take

Unveiled: Incredible secrets of the birth of Jesus come to life

Exciting new book unlocking Bible mysteries rockets to #1

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

If you like WND, get the news that matters most delivered directly to your inbox – for FREE!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!