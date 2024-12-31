(FOX NEWS) — Following the death of former President Jimmy Carter, President Biden on Monday signed an executive order closing all executive departments and agencies of the federal government on Jan. 9.

The closures, which Biden described as a “mark of respect” for the 39th president, will be in effect on the day of the late former president’s funeral.

Carter will lie in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., before being buried at the Washington National Cathedral, according to statements from the White House and Carter Center.