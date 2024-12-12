Joe Biden, who just days earlier had delivered a special get-out-of-jail-free card to his son Hunter Biden, who was convicted on multiple gun charges and pleaded guilty to a list of tax felonies that could have put him in jail for years, has announced another 39 pardons and the commutation of sentences for almost 1,500 people.

Joe Biden’s earlier pardon of Hunter was the result of his own stunning flip-flop on the issue. He repeatedly had promised the American people he would abide by the decisions of the judges and juries in Hunter Biden’s criminal cases.

He apparently lied, however, delivering an unprecedent grant of pardon for any and all crimes committed by Hunter Biden over the course of more than a decade.

The move prompted immediately speculation that Joe Biden now will issue pre-emptive pardons to other personalities in Washington who have launched vicious attacks on President-elect Donald Trump, sometimes edging over into what could be described as illegal behavior, such as members of ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s partisan January 6 committee who destroyed evidence following their campaign against Trump.

Specific names brought up in the pardon speculation game include Adam Schiff and Liz Cheney, former members of the U.S. House who repeatedly used their offices and power to launch unsupported attacks on Trump, and Anthony Fauci, who manipulated the American public with his demands during the COVID pandemic.

The White House Biden also promised more announcements.

The latest move issues pardons for 39 people “convicted of non-violent crimes.”

The clemency for 1,500 was the “most ever in a single day.”

Those people, the White House charged, have “shown successful rehabilitation and a strong commitment to making their communities safer.”

Those individuals had been placed on home confinement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Together, these actions build on the president’s record of criminal justice reform to help reunite families, strengthen communities, and reintegrate individuals back into society,” the White House statement claimed.

The White House comments continued: “He is also the first president ever to issue categorical pardons to individuals convicted of simple use and possession of marijuana, and to former LGBTQI+ service members convicted of private conduct because of their sexual orientation. In the coming weeks, the president will take additional steps to provide meaningful second chances and continue to review additional pardons and commutations.”

The statement boasted that those receiving relief include: “A decorated military veteran and pilot who spends much of his time helping his fellow church members who are in poor health or unable to perform strenuous tasks.”

But there was no mention of the offense committed.

;