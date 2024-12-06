More than 1,000,000 fewer native-born Americans are employed than last year, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

The number of foreign-born workers employed increased by roughly 400,000 year-over-year in November, while 1,094,000 fewer native workers were employed, BLS data shows. The large disparity is partly driven by a decrease in the number of native-born Americans employed of 215,000 from October to November.

“Biden’s economic legacy, besides 40-year-high inflation and record debt, could perhaps best be described as transforming the American labor market into a temp agency for foreign workers and government bureaucrats,” E.J. Antoni, a research fellow at the Heritage Foundation’s Grover M. Hermann Center for the Federal Budget, told the Daily Caller News Foundation regarding the increasing disparity between foreign and native-born employment. “He [Biden] has left behind blue collar America to import new blue voters.”

The U.S. economy added 227,000 nonfarm payroll jobs in November, according to BLS data, exceeding economist expectations of 214,000. The unemployment rate, meanwhile, rose to 4.2%, up from 4.1% in October.

Employment gains were largely tied to government expenditure in October, with government adding 33,000 jobs and the healthcare industry adding 54,000 jobs. In 2022, government sources accounted for over 45% of healthcare spending, according to the Congressional Research Service.

“Government spending has played a large role in much of the economic growth seen over the past few years,” Peter Earle, a senior economist at the American Institute for Economic Research, told the DCNF in July. “The problem with that, of course, is that government spending is redistribution: taxing certain citizens or floating more trillions of dollars in debt to send those dollars to other citizens. It’s not innovative entrepreneurship or other productive commercial undertakings.”

Native-born employment has never returned to its pre-pandemic trend and is now 619k below its pre-pandemic level; conversely, foreign-born employment is at its pre-pandemic growth trend, accounting for all net job growth over the last 5 years: pic.twitter.com/xja5LmoPih

Real wages in the third quarter of 2024 remain below the first quarter of 2021 when President Joe Biden took office. Prices have risen by over 20% during the same time period, with the rate of inflation rising from 1.4% at the conclusion of former President Donald Trump’s administration up to roughly 9% in June 2022.

“The job market remains strong, as has been the case for most of the Biden-Harris Administration,” the White House said in a press release Friday following the publication of the November jobs report.

The Biden-Harris administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

