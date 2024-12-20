It is the Gateway Pundit that has assembled a list of what innocuously is called “a handful of Joe Biden’s accomplishments.”

Those include:

“Disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal that resulted in 13 dead US service members.

“Record 40-year inflation rates.

“Soaring gas prices because of Biden’s anti-energy agenda.

“More than 15 million illegal aliens entered the US because of Biden’s open borders.

“Record fentanyl overdoses.

“Supply chain crisis.

“Covid vaccine mandates.

“Calling millions of Trump supporters ‘garbage’.

“Soaring crime.

“Job-destroying tax hikes.

“Endless Ukraine-Russia war/giving Ukraine BILLIONS of dollars.

“Weaponization of his DOJ/locking up his political opponent.

“Woke/gutted military.”

And for those accomplishments, Biden says, he has no regrets.

An ailing Biden says there’s not a single thing he regrets or would do differently from his disastrous presidency pic.twitter.com/ICR457Ai3m — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) December 19, 2024

He’s asked by an interviewer: “Any other regrets or anything you wished you would have done differently?”

“Well, I guess if I thought a lot about it there’d be something specifically, not generically,” Biden said.

Social media commenters weren’t at a loss for words:

“I can think of some!” said one.

And, “It is only a disaster from our point of view. From his point of view it was perfect.”

And another offered Biden an excuse: “He doesn’t remember any of it. Poor guy.”

The report explained Biden was being interviewed by Ben Meiselas, whose visit was posted on YouTube: