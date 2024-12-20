It is the Gateway Pundit that has assembled a list of what innocuously is called “a handful of Joe Biden’s accomplishments.”
Those include:
- “Disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal that resulted in 13 dead US service members.
- “Record 40-year inflation rates.
- “Soaring gas prices because of Biden’s anti-energy agenda.
- “More than 15 million illegal aliens entered the US because of Biden’s open borders.
- “Record fentanyl overdoses.
- “Supply chain crisis.
- “Covid vaccine mandates.
- “Calling millions of Trump supporters ‘garbage’.
- “Soaring crime.
- “Job-destroying tax hikes.
- “Endless Ukraine-Russia war/giving Ukraine BILLIONS of dollars.
- “Weaponization of his DOJ/locking up his political opponent.
- “Woke/gutted military.”
And for those accomplishments, Biden says, he has no regrets.
He’s asked by an interviewer: “Any other regrets or anything you wished you would have done differently?”
“Well, I guess if I thought a lot about it there’d be something specifically, not generically,” Biden said.
Social media commenters weren’t at a loss for words:
“I can think of some!” said one.
And, “It is only a disaster from our point of view. From his point of view it was perfect.”
And another offered Biden an excuse: “He doesn’t remember any of it. Poor guy.”
