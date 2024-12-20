Biden has no regrets over inflation, invasion by illegal aliens, calling Americans ‘garbage’

By Bob Unruh

Joe Biden delivers remarks to the nation after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, Sunday, July 14, 2024, in the Oval Office. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

It is the Gateway Pundit that has assembled a list of what innocuously is called “a handful of Joe Biden’s accomplishments.”

Those include:

  • “Disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal that resulted in 13 dead US service members.
  • “Record 40-year inflation rates.
  • “Soaring gas prices because of Biden’s anti-energy agenda.
  • “More than 15 million illegal aliens entered the US because of Biden’s open borders.
  • “Record fentanyl overdoses.
  • “Supply chain crisis.
  • “Covid vaccine mandates.
  • “Calling millions of Trump supporters ‘garbage’.
  • “Soaring crime.
  • “Job-destroying tax hikes.
  • “Endless Ukraine-Russia war/giving Ukraine BILLIONS of dollars.
  • “Weaponization of his DOJ/locking up his political opponent.
  • “Woke/gutted military.”

And for those accomplishments, Biden says, he has no regrets.

He’s asked by an interviewer: “Any other regrets or anything you wished you would have done differently?”

“Well, I guess if I thought a lot about it there’d be something specifically, not generically,” Biden said.

Social media commenters weren’t at a loss for words:

“I can think of some!” said one.

And, “It is only a disaster from our point of view. From his point of view it was perfect.”

And another offered Biden an excuse: “He doesn’t remember any of it. Poor guy.”

The report explained Biden was being interviewed by Ben Meiselas, whose visit was posted on YouTube:

Bob Unruh

Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially. Read more of Bob Unruh's articles here.


