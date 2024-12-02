The Biden administration moved on Thanksgiving eve to bar future coal leasing in the Powder River Basin, one of America’s most coal-rich regions, according to multiple reports.

The Powder River Basin, a region that spans parts of Montana and Wyoming, accounted for about 43% of U.S. coal in 2019, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The administration made its move to formally end coal leasing in the area and roll back previous approvals for development plans on Wednesday as Americans prepared to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday, according to E&E News.

“The decision is to make no federal coal available for future leasing,” Todd Yeager, the field manager for the Buffalo office of the Bureau of Land Management, wrote in a filing announcing the move, according to E&E News. Yeager added that the decision will take about 48 billion short tons of coal off the table for mining and development.

John Podesta, CCP Official To Discuss Climate Cooperation Amid Chinese Coal Bingehttps://t.co/WDONRqihv2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 29, 2024

The Trump administration, set to officially assume power in January 2025, is likely to walk back Wednesday’s moves when they get the chance to do so, according to The Hill. The Biden administration signaled that it could be moving to end coal leasing in the Powder River Basin in May when it released its proposals.

Republican Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso slammed the administration’s choice to end future coal leasing in the Powder River Basin, according to The Hill.

“After the American people issued a stunning rebuke to President Biden, he continues to punish Wyoming communities,” said Barrasso. “I will work with President Trump and his team to reverse this and other midnight regulations.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].