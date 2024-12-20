Joseph R. Biden (reminder: still the president of the United States) will leave office in a month, leaving behind a legacy of achievements and failures, as all presidents do.

Nowhere has his footprint been greater than on the issue of borders and immigration. History will judge more clearly with the perspective of time exactly what Biden has wrought. But here’s my quick take on his immediate legacy on our national security.

This deserves many lengthier analyses, some of which I’ve already written. Our major cities, all run by elected Democrats, are already reeling from the effects of leftist “rogue” prosecutors like New York’s Alvin Bragg, Los Angeles’ George Gascon, and Philadelphia’s Larry Krasner. Driven by woke ideology, these elected top cops chose not to prosecute many recidivist criminals, including those suffering from mental illness. Instead, they released Them onto streets and subways, where they continue to present a significant risk to others.

Compounding the native-born criminals are thousands of illegal aliens released at the border or paroled within the United States by Biden’s accomplice, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. They are cut loose by the Department of Homeland Security despite us having no confirmation of their identity or knowledge of their criminal history back home.