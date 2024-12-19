During just one year, 2023, under the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris regime, there were 436 attacks on churches.

All of them violated federal law.

And the Biden-Harris legal team prosecuted not a single case.

That’s according to a report at the Washington Stand that discusses testimony this week before Congress.

“The Family Research Council identified 436 attacks on churches just in 2023,” Erin Hawley, of the ADF, told a meeting of the House Judiciary Committee. “Last year, Arielle Del Turco with the Family Research Council reported to this committee over 400 incidents of hostile acts directed at churches … including hundreds of acts of vandalism, dozens of arson attacks, and incidents involving guns or bomb threats.”

However, none of the violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances, a law signed by Bill Clinton in 1994, was prosecuted, even though the law explicitly punishes anyone who “intentionally damages or destroys the property of a place of religious worship.”

The record hasn’t been much better under the entire term of Biden and Harris.

“Since the start of the Biden-Harris administration until May 2024, the DOJ had brought a total of 24 FACE Act prosecutions against 55 defendants, with only two of these cases concerning attacks on pregnancy resource centers. To this day, the FACE Act has never been used in defense of a church since it was passed in 1994,” charged subcommittee chairman Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas.

Of those cases, 50 of the 55 defendants were pro-life, and the Department of Justice obtained 34 convictions.

Under the law there can be a fine of $10,000 and six months in jail for a first conviction.

Roy explained, “Statues of Lady Justice show her wearing a blindfold, because it is not supposed to matter who is being judged, what they believe, or who they voted for. Unfortunately, over the last four years, the Biden-Harris administration has weaponized this act [through] disproportionately targeting pro-life Americans for FACE Act violations while simultaneously failing to protect pregnancy resource facilities, despite being the target of growing violence.”

Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., said, “Those who hate wisdom love death, … And I think that’s what we’re dealing with here.” She was paraphrasing Provers 8:36.

The Washington Stand noted, “Technically, the report — ‘Hostility Against Churches Is on the Rise in the United States | Analyzing Incidents from 2018-2023’ by Del Turco — documented 436 church attacks during the first 11 months of 2023, a whopping 800% increase over six years.”

The report also found that the FRC had documented 67 acts of violence or vandalism against pro-life pregnancy centers between the Supreme Court leak of the Dobbs decision and May 2023, and more.

Hawley and other witnesses explained during the hearing how “the Biden administration has weaponized the [FACE] Act to target pro-life individuals. The Biden DOJ has upped the ante, placing pro-life Americans in as much jeopardy as possible.”

The Democrat administration even went so far as to invoke the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 to accuse pro-lifers of being in a “conspiracy against rights.”

Pro-life advocate Paul Vaugh also related how the government weaponized itself against him.

“It happened on October 5, 2022, at approximately 7:15 in the morning, when my house was assaulted, my wife and children were terrorized, and I was kidnapped at gun point by four armed men. Lethal force was abused to abridge my God-given and constitutionally secured rights. At the moment of being placed in handcuffs, I became a slave to ideological tyrants, either the ones holding the weapons or the ones they obeyed,” he said.

Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., explained, ““That must stop, and I guarantee you they will stop in the next administration.”

There already is a movement begun to repeal the FACE Act.