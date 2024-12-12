The speculation over Joe Biden’s plans to protect his Democrat party cronies from prosecution for crimes they may have committed, through presidential pardons, is ramping up. This time it’s Bill Clinton confirming that he would be willing to talk with Biden about a preemptive pardon for wife Hillary.

The Hill confirms in a report that Clinton is “open to having a conversation” with Biden about that special benefit.

Bill Clinton’s comments came during his appearance on a television talk show.

He was asked, “Do you think it would be wise of President Biden to preemptively pardon any potential targets? What about your wife, Hillary Clinton?”

He responded: “I think if President Biden wanted to talk to me about that, I will talk to him about it, but I don’t think I should be giving public advice on the pardon power. It’s a very personal thing, but … I hope [Trump] won’t do that.”

The report confirmed Biden “has had discussions with his senior team about using the pardon power to protect Trump’s critics, who could be targeted in the next administration.”

Bill Clinton explained, “They’ve got a problem with her because first, she didn’t do anything wrong. Second, she followed the rules exactly as they were written. Third … remember how the emails were such a big issue in 2016? Trump’s State Department found that Hillary sent and received exactly zero classified emails on her personal device. It was a made-up phone story.”

Bill Clinton previously has blamed the “mainstream media” for his wife’s email controversy during the 2016 election.

Clinton created multiple scandals over secrecy during her time as secretary of State for Barack Obama. Those included her decision to physically smash multiple communications devices so that nothing could be extracted from their memories.

Further, she bypassed routine requirements for government officials and set up her own email server in her home and used it for official government business despite being warned it wouldn’t be secure.

Ultimately federal agencies determined that 100 emails there “contained information that should have been deemed classified at the time they were sent.” That included 65 considered “secret” and 22 considered “top secret.”

Then-FBI chief James Comey announced that an investigation showed that Clinton had been “extremely careless” with her communications, but those words technically didn’t qualify for a criminal case against her.

During his debate with Clinton during the 2016 race Trump suggested she should be in jail, and he subsequently has made references to her regarding criminal conduct.

But at the time he was elected, Trump chose not to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Hillary Clinton’s behavior.

He said then that would be a “terrible precedent” for the country. Of course, that was before the Democrats launched a long list of lawfare legal cases against him over what experts testified in court was his “ordinary” business operations, his comments about the 2020 election, and more.