Bill Gates often has expressed extremism in supporting his agenda that appears to include massive levels of one-world government, such as the submitting to World Health Organization agendas, and mandatory vaccines for people whether they help or not.

Now he’s stepped further into the morass. He is suggesting artificial intelligence, or AI, censor people who are “inciting violence” by expressing doubt about vaccines.

The fact that vaccines not always are beneficial is no longer a question mark, given the tens of thousands of people injured by the side effects, which include death, of the COVID-19 shots that were mandated during the pandemic.

Now, during an interview with CNBC, he’s conflated doubts about the many shots that have been developed by for-profit corporations, with “inciting violence.”

A report at Slay News explains that Gates now is calling for “members of the general public to be censored by artificial intelligence (AI) if they question the official narratives regarding ‘vaccines.'”

The report noted it is Gates, who was linked to Jeffrey Epstein, who made the call during his interview.

“He was discussing the ‘threat’ of ‘anti-vaxxers’ and promoting plans for handling ‘vaccine hesitancy’ using ‘real-time’ censorship imposed by AI,” Slay News explained.

He charged that since “anti-vaxxers” are “inciting violence” by urging people to avoid vaccines, they therefore are a “threat” to the public.

Of course Gates, worth billions of dollars, has corporations that are heavily invested in various shot programs, the report noted.

“He has become one of the most prominent advocates for mass-injecting the public, from the traditional antigen-based biologics to the experimental mRNA ‘vaccines,'” which have done damage to tens of thousands.

Besides Gates’ advocacy for global shots, he’s also urged people to submit to his globalist “climate change” ideologies, the report said.

Among ideas he’s discussed are the elimination of meat, feeding the public bugs, and blocking the sun to reduce “global warming.”

The report warned, “This form of censorship is really just the suppression of vaccine injury testimonials and the abolition of informed consent.” And it warned of Gates’ insistence on “boundaries” for free speech.

“We should have free speech, but if you’re inciting violence or causing people not to take vaccines, where are those boundaries?” Gates claimed.