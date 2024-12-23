Two days before the 2024 presidential election, pollster Ann Selzer and the Des Moines Register released “results” that purported to reveal how now President-elect Donald Trump was down by three percentage points in deep-Republican territory in Iowa.

Forty-eight hours later, he was elected, and in Iowa he won by 13 points.

Now columnist Wayne Root is citing Trump’s decision to sue over the “election interference” and is suggesting it might be the beginning of something big.

Root, host of “The ROOT Reaction” and a regular on Rumble, Roku, Dish TV, RootforAmerica and more. Explained how Trump is suing for “consumer fraud and election interference” for the polling from Selzer and the Register.

“It’s HUGE. It’s the biggest news of the year. It may be the biggest news of the decade (since Trump came down that escalator at Trump Tower in 2015). Here’s why…,” he wrote. “First, this lawsuit is so significant because it shows Trump and the GOP will no longer accept rigged and stolen elections. This fake poll in Iowa was clearly a brazen attempt at fraud and election interference. Democrats were trying to steal 2024 by using a fake poll to gaslight voters. Democrats have used fake news and propaganda to steal elections for far too long.”

He noted Trump now is “putting the liars, frauds and scam artists of the Democrat Party, Deep State and DC Swamp on notice. Criminal acts will no longer go unpunished. Finally, someone is doing something about attempts to rig and steal elections.”

He said he knew there was something “rotten” when the “results” were released, as Trump had won Iowa by eight points in 2020.

“After four years of Biden, the GOP voter edge in Iowa grew dramatically. I was loudly predicting an electoral landslide and popular vote victory for Trump, yet here was a poll showing Trump losing in a deep red state,” he explained.

He looked at the polling and its demographics and methodology, and asked another pollster to review.

“All the numbers were dead wrong,” he noted. “We believed this poll was rigged to look terrible for Trump.”

He said besides the numbers, the instant publicity campaign from the “ridiculous national media” also gave away the plan.

“The liberal liars of the media were obviously told in advance to expect a shocking poll that showed Trump losing in a deep red state. The PR wing of the Democrat Party couldn’t wait to scream about a fake poll that painted Trump as a surefire loser. They wanted to demoralize GOP voters 48 hours before the election,” he wrote.

But the legal action is significant for other reasons, too. Those include that the polling is “Exhibit A” for the “bribes paid by Democrats, the Deep State, DC Swamp and foreign interests to rig and steal elections.”

He said, “My hope is this lawsuit is a sign Trump is going after everyone in the Democrat Party and Deep State who has been rigging and stealing elections.”

Then there are others, too, he said.

“The next obvious Trump target should be Biden’s Labor Department. Not only did they make up 818,000 phantom jobs that never existed from March 2023 to March 2024, but even worse, the Philadelphia Fed just found that 100% of the jobs supposedly created by Biden in Q2 of 2024 were fake and non-existent. Talk about election interference. And of course, the greatest example EVER of election interference is the open border. Democrats waved in 20 million illegal foreign invaders in the past four years to try to steal the 2024 election (and future elections for decades to come). Go after Biden, border czar Kamala, Homeland Security fraud Alejandro Mayorkas and Attorney General Merrick Garland. This was their criminal conspiracy.”

He continued, “Once President Trump proves a massive complex conspiracy of voter fraud, money laundering, election interference and stolen elections, it’s time to bring his case to the Supreme Court. Trump should demand every single Executive Action, regulation and bill passed by Biden in the past four years to be null and void.”