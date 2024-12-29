Day 449 of Israel’s war against Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Iranian-backed Houthis sees a stunning development in Gaza. The IDF and Shin Bet successfully set a trap at Kamal Adwan Hospital, arresting 240 Hamas terrorists, including 15 involved in the October 7th massacre. The operation, backed by intelligence and precision, uncovered weapons, ammunition, and terror operatives hiding in the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force carried out its largest strike yet in Yemen, targeting Houthi assets, including three fighter jets, power stations, and ports, during the Houthi leader’s “victory speech.” Despite the devastating blow, the Houthis responded with ballistic missile launches toward Israel, threatening Tel Aviv and Ben Gurion Airport.

