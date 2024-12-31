A Florida sheriff has delivered a stunning warning to would-be criminals who break into people’s homes.

Expect to get shot.

It is the Daily Mail that documented the comments from Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells following a confrontation that left one burglar dead and another in custody.

“This is the state of Florida. If you want to break into someone’s home, you should expect to be shot,” he warned.

The report noted the dead suspect was Jorge Nestevan Flores-Toledo, 27, from Mexico, who also went by Anibal Miller-Valencia.

The events developed that a homeowner saw two masked men on his surveillance cameras, and he promptly ordered his wife to safety and then armed himself.

“He was able to shoot one of the suspects, while the other ran away, and was later caught by police,” the report said.

The second suspect was identified as Michel Soto-Mella, 39, from Chile. The report said he was found by the homeowner climbing into the window.

Both were illegal aliens whose visas had expired, the report said.

Wells praised the actions of the intended victim: “He knew something bad was about to happen, and he didn’t stall. He grabbed his firearm, told his wife to get into a safe spot. … We’re trying to get everything that we can from the [surviving] suspect. He’s being somewhat cooperative, but he’s not telling us everything.”