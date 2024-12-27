SACRAMENTO, CA — In an effort to crack down on the invasive influence of American culture, the state of California announced that come January, it will commence mass deportation of U.S. citizens.

Governor Gavin Newsom issued an order today for authorities throughout the Golden State to begin preparing for a statewide operation to round up and expel all native-born American citizens from California.

“This will help California stay California,” Newsom said in his announcement. “For far too long, we have put up with the increasing effects of having U.S. citizens walking Californian streets, buying up Californian housing, taking Californian jobs. No more. We’re drawing a line in the sand. It’s time for these Americans to get out of California and go back where they came from.”