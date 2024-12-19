In a move reminiscent of his overreaching COVID-19 policies, California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in response to the recent bird flu outbreak.

This decision follows the confirmation of the first severe human case in the United States—a patient in Louisiana hospitalized with critical respiratory illness.

“The patient is experiencing severe respiratory illness related to H5N1 infection and is currently hospitalized in critical condition,” said Emma Herrock, a spokeswoman for the Louisiana Department of Health.

“While an investigation into the source of this infection in Louisiana is ongoing, it is believed that the patient that was reported by Louisiana had exposure to sick or dead birds on their property,” said Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

Since April 2024, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have reported 61 human cases nationwide, primarily presenting mild symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) maintains that the overall risk to the public remains low.

Governor Newsom’s declaration grants him sweeping powers to impose restrictions and allocate resources without legislative oversight.

“This proclamation is a targeted action to ensure government agencies have the resources and flexibility they need to respond quickly to this outbreak,” Newsome said in a statement.

“Building on California’s testing and monitoring system — the largest in the nation — we are committed to further protecting public health, supporting our agriculture industry, and ensuring that Californians have access to accurate, up-to-date information. While the risk to the public remains low, we will continue to take all necessary steps to prevent the spread of this virus.”

According to the press release:

Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a State of Emergency to streamline and expedite the state’s response to Avian influenza A (H5N1), commonly known as “Bird Flu.” This action comes as cases were detected in dairy cows on farms in Southern California, signaling the need to further expand monitoring and build on the coordinated statewide approach to contain and mitigate the spread of the virus. The virus has spread in 16 states among dairy cattle, following its first confirmed detection in Texas and Kansas in March 2024. To date, no person-to-person spread of Bird Flu has been detected in California and nearly all infected individuals had exposure to infected cattle. California has already established the largest testing and monitoring system in the nation to respond to the outbreak. This emergency proclamation will provide state and local agencies with additional flexibility around staffing, contracting, and other rules to support California’s evolving response.

Critics argue that this approach mirrors his previous handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, where extended lockdowns and mandates led to significant economic and social repercussions for Californians.

Read the Declaration of Emergency below: