CANADA — The celebrities who fled the U.S. in horror following Trump’s presidential victory are finding themselves right back where they started: under the tyrannical iron fist of Trump’s authoritarian will. Trump’s surprise announcement to annex Canada has sent ripples through the persecuted celebrity community.

“All those celebrities — all terrible and untalented, by the way — are Americans again,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “I have taken Canada as America’s 51st state. They now live in MAGA country, which is the best country, even if they don’t know that. They don’t have to thank me, but I’ll still say ‘You’re welcome, celebrities.'”

Several celebrities, including Robert DeNiro, Meryl Streep, and Alec Baldwin are all feeling the heat, each of them concerned they will soon have to get pregnant and wear Handmaid’s Tale uniforms.