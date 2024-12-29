12/24/2024

God brought forth His Son, Jesus Christ, “in the fullness of time” the Bible says in Galatians 4:4-5. That means that everything about the first Christmas was planned and executed by God at just the right time. God orchestrates times and seasons to bring forth His perfect plan—even in our lives too. Perhaps God is calling you into a personal relationship with Him through Jesus. Watch and listen as Pastor Gary shares how the Christmas story might be God’s “right time” for you.

00:00:00 – Worship

00:29:20 – Teaching

ABOUT US:

https://cornerstonechapel.net/hello

GROW:

If you made a decision to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior text “I have decided” to 703-844-9969. We’d love to rejoice with you and to send you a Bible! For next steps on how to grow in your relationship with Jesus check out https://cornerstonechapel.net/grow/

FIND US ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/cornerstonechpl

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cornerstonechpl

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cornerstonechapel

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/cornerstonechapel/albums

#Cornerstonechapel #GaryHamrick #CalvaryChapel