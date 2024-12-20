The FBI has been at the pinnacle of the years-long scandal over the Biden-Harris administration’s weaponization of the federal government against Republicans, conservatives and Christians.

And Christopher Wray has been at the top of the FBI’s power structure over that time.

Now he’s departing his government position, according to an announcement he made when incoming President-elect Donald Trump promised he would be fired immediately.

And a legal team that has fought Wray’s agenda over the years, and continues to do so even now, has assembled a top five list of his “most horrifying abuses.”

It is the American Center for Law and Justice that explained in a new report, “The nightmarish reign of FBI Director Christopher Wray is over. With his firing imminent, Wray offered his resignation before President Trump could do the honors. No longer will Wray’s lawless FBI trample the Constitution or target Christians and conservatives.”

In honor of his “being shown the door,” the organization, the list was produced.

First is the FBI’s “shocking abuse of authority” when 20 agents “brazenly arrested – with guns drawn – Mark Houck, the co-founder of a men’s ministry.”

That happened back in 2022, and he was arrested because he “protected his son from a radical pro-abortion activist outside a Planned Parenthood” abortion business.

Local police said there was no case, but the DOJ, under Biden and Harris, launched a full-scale attack on him.

Then came the Senate hearing when Wray was asked, by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., whether Americans’ rights were being violated.

“Wray outrageously declared that he couldn’t ‘be sure’ that the FBI was unconstitutionally intercepting private email messages. The exchange between Wray and Paul also occurred when the FBI was caught lying about using spy software (Pegasus) on Americans,” the ACLJ documented.

Then Wray’s words got him into trouble again. This was when he “lied about undercover agents in churches.”

The ACLJ said, “Most would lose their jobs if caught lying before Congress, but not Wray. After the Deep State FBI was exposed in April 2023 for putting undercover agents in churches to spy on Christians, Wray testified that a field office had gone rogue. Of course, the truth came out that multiple field offices across America had undercover agents keeping tabs on what pastors were teaching their congregations.”

At No. 2 on the list was the FBI’s 2020 election interference.

That happened when the FBI told media organizations to suppress details about Biden family scandals documented in Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop computer.

A subsequent survey showed that suppression likely cost Trump his re-election bid at that point.

The suppression agenda was confirmed by none other than Mark Zuckerberg, who confirmed that Facebook quashed the scandals “at the FBI’s request.”

And atop the list of Wray wrongdoings, according to the ACLJ, was the decision to authorize the use of “deadly force” when agents raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in a SWAT-type stack.

“Even though the FBI knew from the onset that the Russian hoax was completely fabricated, it never stopped trying to take down President Trump. And during the DOJ’s endless political prosecution of Trump, the FBI flexed its muscles while raiding Mar-a-Lago, with agents showing up fully armed and using highly questionable tactics as it searched the property for government records,” the report said.

It suggested comparing that to the “search” the FBI conducted at Joe Biden’s home when he was found to have similar government documents in his possession.

The agenda went beyond the FBI in that situation, as Biden was given a free pass on possible criminal actions, while the DOJ went to a full-court press pursuing criminal counts against Trump, a case that only recently collapsed on Trump’s election.

“And the FBI’s shenanigans haven’t stopped in the days since the 2024 presidential election. Just last week, the FBI recognized a ‘State of Palestine’ at the FBI National Academy graduation ceremony. And we found out the FBI tried to cover up the incident by deleting the video of the ceremony and quickly filed two FOIA requests. We can’t let Biden’s Deep State FBI delete records before the Trump team takes office,” the report said.

The ACLJ noted it right now has almost 25 lawsuits pending against the Biden-Harris regime, including the “Deep State FBI.”