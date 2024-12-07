(TRENDING POLITICS NEWS) – Martial artist and actor Chuck Norris took to social media on Wednesday to share the news of his mother’s passing, describing her as a source of strength, faith, and inspiration in his life. The announcement offered a rare glimpse into the personal life of the action star, known for his toughness on screen but often private about family matters.

In an Instagram post, Norris wrote, “Wednesday morning, my brother Aaron and I’s wonderful mother went home to be with Jesus.” He highlighted her deep faith, calling her “a beacon of light” and attributing much of his character to the values she instilled.

Norris recounted how his mother’s love and compassion influenced his upbringing, teaching him the importance of kindness and serving others. He spoke of her as a figure of stability and faith, whose presence brought comfort and joy to their home. “From my earliest memories, she taught me the importance of kindness and compassion,” Norris shared. “I am so thankful for the countless lessons she shared and the way she embodied the love of Christ every day.”

