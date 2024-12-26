JERUSALEM – Middle East/Israel Morning Brief

Bethlehem’s clergy says, ‘We may face extinction’

*Bethlehem’s Last Christians Face Persecution, Violence, and Erasure*

The Christians of Bethlehem face a crisis as their dwindling community faces systematic Palestinian discrimination, harassment & violence in the cradle of Christianity, as well as being erased from Palestinian… pic.twitter.com/eHG3BD9kcO — The Press Service of Israel, TPS IL (@TPS_News_co_il) December 25, 2024

Bethlehem, the traditional birthplace of Jesus Christ, marked a subdued Christmas, overshadowed by the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the devastating local economy. For the second consecutive year, the city’s Christian community faced a bleak holiday season, with rising fears about the survival of one of the world’s oldest Christian populations.

Friar Ibrahim Faltas, vicar of the Custody of the Holy Land, told The Media Line, “This has become an open-air prison. On top of the conflict in Gaza, people here have been struggling for 15 months without income, with restricted mobility, and no change in sight.”

The Christian population of Bethlehem has plummeted precipitously since the Palestinian Authority took over its administration in 1995. In the intervening 29 years, the 85% majority Christian town is now between 7-12%.

The streets of Bethlehem reflected this despair. Palestinian scouts marched silently through the streets at noon, departing from the usual raucous brass band procession. At the end of the march, Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa addressed the crowd beside a picture of two Gazan children. “Despite the current suffering you are facing on every front, we stand with you. Do not surrender, do not be afraid, because you are the light in this darkness. This has to be the last Christmas like this,” he declared.

Erdogan’s son organizes massive protest, threatens to take over Jerusalem

Breaking: Erdogan’s son organizes a massive protest under the slogan “Yesterday Hagia Sophia (Istanbul ), today Umayyad Mosque (Damascus ), tomorrow Al Aqsa (Jerusalem )” Fun fact: Turkey is a NATO member Credit: @ElmasDeanpic.twitter.com/thqsabubhN — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) December 24, 2024

It often seems to be the way with male rulers who have been the heads of their country’s government for a good deal of time – their grown-up sons, looking to fulfill their more famous father’s legacies, become involved with political machinations. It has happened with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and so too, it appears to have happened with his great rival, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

His son, Bilal, organized a massive rally in Istanbul the other day, whose title was, “Yesterday Hagia Sophia, today Umayyad Mosque, tomorrow Al-Aqsa.”

This call to jihad is the latest in Turkey’s history of Islamist imperialism, according to the GatewayPundit. Hagia Sophia was an eastern Orthodox Church that the Turks conquered and turned into a Mosque. The Umayyad Mosque is a Mosque in Syria recently captured by Turkish-backed Islamist forces. Al Aqsa refers to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem which apparently The Turks are threatening to conquer.

Syrian authorities say rebel groups have agreed to disband

The Syrian rebel leadership announced that an agreement had been reached to disband the Syrian factions and unite them under the Syrian Ministry of Defense. As a result, the collection of illegal weapons in Syria will soon begin. pic.twitter.com/mjtmiZrdSb — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) December 24, 2024

Syria’s rebel groups who fought to oust Bashar al-Assad have agreed to disband and merge into the defense ministry, according to the new administration, reported Semafor.

The groups will report to Murhaf Abu Qasra, the former military head of leading rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, and will include army officers who defected from Assad’s regime. Syria’s leaders now face the “daunting” task of trying to avoid clashes between the different groups.

The move comes as mass protests in Damascus and elsewhere erupted Tuesday after a Christmas tree was deliberately set on fire. The demonstrators demanded that HTS protect religious freedoms, and the group said two foreign fighters were detained over the incident.

Hamas says list of hostages only possible once truce starts

The familiar story of claims and counter-claims about whether Hamas or Israel is responsible for the collapse of previous hostage negotiations is being repeated, as both sides declare the other is the impediment to a deal.

According to the Times of Israel, reports have emerged about Hamas’ inability to provide a fulsome list of living hostages, because it says it is not in contact with all the groups or individuals holding them. It has stated the imposition of a truce would facilitate easier communication.

Ben Gvir prays peace of soldiers, hostages’ release when he prayed on Temple Mount, Hamas calls to ‘escalate clashes’

Itamar Ben Gvir visits Temple Mount, drawing condemnation – i24NEWS https://t.co/UbuxNjlj1b — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) December 26, 2024

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir visited the Temple Mount on Thursday morning, the first day of Hanukkah, reported i24NEWS.

According to a statement from his office, the minister prayed for “the peace of soldiers, the return of hostages, both living and dead, and total victory in the war.”

This visit, as his previous visits, immediately provoked a strong reaction from Mansour Abbas, chairman of the Ra’am party, who accused Ben Gvir of “desecrating the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque” and trying to “drag the Arab citizens of Israel into a confrontation with the state.” Abbas also slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his responsibility in authorizing the visit.

An update to the story posted under i24NEWS’ X handle is that Hamas has called on Muslims to “escalate attacks” as a response to Ben Gvir’s visit.

Archaeologists uncover rare 1,700-year-old oil lamp with depictions of Temple menorah

A rare ceramic oil lamp dated to the late Roman period that bears images of items used in the Second Temple was discovered in Jerusalem.https://t.co/UvIzYkV90h — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) December 26, 2024

A rare ceramic oil lamp dated to the late Roman period which bears images of items used in the Second Temple was discovered in Jerusalem, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced on Thursday.

The Antiquities Authority explained that the lamp was a “unique find” and, judging by the soot marks on its nozzle, it was probably used about 1,700 years ago, reported the Jerusalem Post.

The symbols which decorate the lamp include a depiction of the menorah used in the Second Temple, an incense shovel, and lulav (the date palm branch used in Jewish ritual during Sukkot or Feast of Tabernacles).

Lost ancient village described by Josephus, Jewish sources found in Galilee

Lost village of Shikhin and its oil lamp industry discovered in northern Israel / @ruthschuster https://t.co/ZeMx5mmIQu — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) December 25, 2024

Archaeologists working in Israel’s Galilee determined they have found the remnants, including a synagogue, of small town close to Sepphoris, which both Jewish-Roman historian Josephus and other Jewish sources mentioned.

According to Haaretz, the town, which was developed sometime in the second century B.C. and finally abandoned in the third century A.D. was built with the express intention of serving the pottery needs of Sepphoris (Tzipori in Hebrew), and the wider Galilee.

Its earliest mention is by Josephus, who describes the village’s devastation by Ptolemy Lathyrus of Cyprus in about 103 B.C., in war against the Hasmonean king Alexander Jannaeus:

“Ptolemy fell upon Asochis, a city of Galilee, and took it by force on the sabbath day: and there he took about ten thousand slaves, and a great deal of other prey.” – Josephus Chapter 12, Antiquities of the Jews, Book XIII.

IDF eliminates several terrorists in Samaria operation

The IDF said it wrapped up a two day military operation in Tulkarm. IAF aircraft eliminated a number of armed terrorists and soldiers killed two additional gunmen. Troops dismantled IEDs, arrested suspects, and seized weapons. pic.twitter.com/ZkF8aH5KWk — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) December 26, 2024

The IDF, ISA, and Israel Border Police concluded a two-day-long counterterrorism operation in the area of Tulkarem on Wednesday, which produced a number of positive results, reported Israel National News.

In a joint statement, the security forces said: ”During the operation, IAF aircraft struck a number of armed terrorist cells on several different occasions. Additionally, IDF soldiers eliminated two additional terrorists during close-quarter encounters, dismantled dozens of improvised explosive devices hidden beneath roads , apprehended a number of suspects, and confiscated weapons.”

Among the eliminated terrorists were: Qusai Amin Ibrahim Oqasha, a senior terrorist in the Tulkarem terrorist network, who replaced the terrorist Tarek Doush who was eliminated last week in a joint IDF and ISA aerial strike.

Invoking ancient Maccabee resistance, Netanyahu warns Houthi leaders

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

“The Houthis will learn what Hamas, Hezbollah, the Assad regime, and others have learned. Happy Hanukkah!”pic.twitter.com/M857kYHRF6 — Yossi BenYakar (@YossiBenYakar) December 25, 2024

At a menorah-lighting ceremony on Wednesday evening in his office, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered words of warning to the Houthi chiefs.

“Today we are lighting the first candle of Chanukah to mark the victory of the Maccabees then, and also the victory of the Maccabees of today,” said Netanyahu.

“Like then, we are striking at our enemies…. The Houthis will also learn what Hamas, Hezbollah, the Assad regime and others have learned, and this will also take time. This lesson will be learned across the Middle East,” he added.

A day earlier, Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz had delivered a similar message saying the IDF would target the Houthi leaders.

The warnings came after the Houthi fired five ballistic missiles at Israel in a seven-day period.

IDF unveils massive Hezbollah weapons cache

STAGGERING AMOUNTS OF HEZBOLLAH WEAPONS SEIZED: 85,000+ pieces of Hezbollah combat equipment that the IDF recovered from 30 villages

• 6,800+ RPG and anti-tank rocket launchers

• 9,000+ charges and explosive devices

• 2,700+ small-arms

• 60 anti-aircraft missiles pic.twitter.com/mob9mml4Aa — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) December 25, 2024

The IDF revealed for the first time the massive arsenal seized from Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces in the border area with Lebanon, reported Ynet.

Nearly a month after the northern ceasefire began, the IDF on Wednesday showcased the significant collection of weapons and equipment Hezbollah had prepared for a large-scale invasion of Israel. The plan, described as far deadlier and more extensive than the Oct. 7 massacre in southern Israel, was thwarted during IDF ground operations.

IDF forces confiscated at least 85,000 weapons and intelligence items, with additional findings still being uncovered along the Lebanon border. Tens of thousands of other pieces of weaponry were destroyed in Lebanon but could not be retrieved due to logistical reasons.

Hezbollah’s weapons are sourced mostly from Russia and Iran, although some are locally produced.

Will Trump’s re-entrance to the WH allow IDF to ‘open gates of hell’ on Hamas?

IDF tanks opened the gates of hell on Hamas. pic.twitter.com/P1E00REwMZ — Vivid. (@VividProwess) July 12, 2024

An article in Thursday’s IsraelHayom posits that President-elect Donald Trump’s reentry into the White House might enable Israel and the IDF to remove the shackles outgoing President Joe Biden and his administration has placed on them.

Some senior Israeli officials have reportedly stated that starting Jan. 20, 2025, “it will be possible to take additional actions in Gaza.” The prevailing impression in Israel is that Trump does not particularly care what measures Israel employs in the Gaza Strip. He has two clear objectives: the release of the hostages and an Israeli victory to conclude the war. The methods to achieve these aims appear irrelevant to him.

In Jerusalem, as well as in the Kirya (IDF HQ) in Tel Aviv, preparations for the Trump era are being kept under strict secrecy. When that moment arrives, if no deal has been reached by then, Israel is expected to reset the rules of engagement against Hamas.

What actions could Israel take that are currently off the table? According to a source, humanitarian aid that the outgoing administration insisted Israel deliver to Gaza will no longer matter to Trump. Reducing such aid, or taking full control over what enters the strip, could worsen Hamas’s situation and increase pressure on the organization to release the hostages.

Another critical aspect is armaments. Trump has pledged to release all the weapons shipments currently delayed under Biden on his first day in office. Once the delayed bombs and shells arrive, the IDF will have the means to expand its military operations significantly.

Ministry of Health report highlights released hostages brutal treatment at hands of Hamas

Shocking report on hell experienced by hostages rescued from Gaza: Starved, hair pulled out, beaten all over bodyhttps://t.co/dqmwPdlUs3 — Ynetnews (@ynetnews) December 26, 2024

A draft Ministry of Health report, which is based on testimonies from hostages who were released or rescued from Gaza, describes the horrific conditions in which their captors kept them. It also highlights the ongoing consequences, reported Ynet.

“It contains materials that tell the story of those who returned from captivity over the past year, some in the major return operation in the last week of November 2023, and some in other cases of rescue,” a senior official at the Health Ministry said of the report. The Health Ministry was careful to word the information provided in the report in a way that would prevent identification of the freed hostage and there is no mention of ages or family composition.

The senior official at the Health Ministry added that the report “includes information that the returning hostages did not share in the first weeks after returning home. As time passed, they allowed themselves to share more. It describes many aspects of neglect, torture, humiliation, and physical and mental abuse.”