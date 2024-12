(FOX NEWS) — The news that Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, has been living in a retirement facility and experiencing a “very rapid” decline set off a social media outcry this week across the political spectrum.

Among these voices included billionaire Elon Musk, a key adviser and supporter of President-elect Donald Trump.

“Maybe we should have some basic cognitive test for elected officials? This is getting crazy …” Musk said, in reference to the news about Granger.