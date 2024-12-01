A new survey out of Canada finds that the majority of the country’s citizens are concerned that because of inadequate healthcare, vulnerable populations will seek Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) to end their suffering.

The data, from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute in partnership with Cardus, showed that 62% of Canadians are “worried about financially or socially vulnerable people considering MAiD because they can’t access adequate, quality care.” The report also found that most who are currently living with moderate or severe physical or mental health disabilities say they have experienced discrimination in the healthcare they have received.

The survey results come as more people share alarming stories regarding how MAiD death was offered to them instead of the appropriate healthcare treatments they needed.

One grandmother from Nova Scotia was reportedly offered death both before and after undergoing the cancer surgery she needed. Another woman with spina bifida was twice informed that she qualified for MAiD at a time when she was struggling to get adequate care. A third patient was told she could choose a MAiD death after she discovered she had cancer, as a doctor told her treatment “wasn’t worth it.” Instead of receiving the help she needed in her home country, she was forced to fly to the United States for care.

These stories, and many others like them, rightly show that legalized euthanasia can quickly spiral out of control and poses a danger for vulnerable populations who depend on quality healthcare to survive. Yet despite the concern in these areas, support for MAiD across the board remains strong, with 63% of those surveyed in support of it, and just 22% opposed.

Rebecca Vachon, Cardus’ health program director, told True North the data shows more needs to be done to increase adequate healthcare in the country.

“Federal and provincial health ministers need to prioritize improved access to quality health care for Canadians with disabilities, along with improved palliative care and mental health care generally,” she said. “Canadians with disabilities are facing real barriers to living well and flourishing — a situation that is simply unacceptable in a truly compassionate society.”

